Netenrich Hires Technology Veterans to Accelerate Company Growth as Digital Operations Leader

Both Lane and Gibbs bring a wealth of IT and cybersecurity expertise in accelerating businesses and positioning advanced solutions in the market. Lane is known for building IT infrastructure initiatives at established and emerging companies. Gibbs is an accomplished leader in driving sales, marketing and brand programs at Fortune 100 companies and fast-rising start-ups.

"Rich brings tremendous value to enterprise CIOs who are struggling with their digital transformation efforts," said Raju Chekuri, Chairman and CEO of Netenrich. "Organizations are inundated with tools and overwhelmed with issues they're not resolving across their IT and cloud environments. Our customers will gain from Rich's vast industry expertise, and combined with our Resolution Intelligence platform, they will achieve new levels of digital operations focused on outcomes."

Lane will oversee the company's digital operations strategy, solutions roadmap and positioning efforts of its Resolution Intelligence platform. As company evangelist, he will work closely with customers to advance their digital operations strategies and serve as an industry-facing expert.

Most recently, Lane advised enterprises and authored industry research as senior research analyst at Forrester Research. For over two decades, he developed IT and AIOps initiatives across a wide range of industries at both startups and Fortune 500 companies. He previously held consulting, operations and managerial roles at Splunk, Bain Capital, and Marsh & McLennan Companies.

"Julie brings a wealth of experience to elevate our digital operations vision and create market demand for our Resolution Intelligence platform," adds Raju Chekuri. "Her CMO expertise in developing a market presence and competitive differentiation will help solidify our leadership and stimulate future growth."

Gibbs will oversee the company's global brand, sales go-to-market and marketing functions. As an innovative marketing professional, she led companies through successful mergers and acquisitions. Gibbs most recently served as CMO at fast-rising companies including Troops and Obo. She previously led sales and marketing at Gigamon, Axcient, Mashery, Good Technologies, Oracle, Salesforce, and Adobe.

"I'm very excited about the growing interest and business momentum around Netenrich. With Rich and Julie on board, we're primed to take the company to new heights and deliver exceptional value to our customers," says Chekuri.

About Netenrich

Netenrich transforms modern digital operations with Resolution Intelligence®, an intuitive software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, across network, data center, multi-cloud and security operations. The platform seamlessly integrates AI, data analytics and analyst expertise to drive digital operations' transformation, gain operational efficiencies and deliver business outcomes. The complete portfolio integrates with 140+ market-leading digital and security applications to improve tools and incident response effectiveness. More than 3,000 customers and partner organizations worldwide rely on Netenrich. The company is based in San Jose, CA.

SOURCE Netenrich

