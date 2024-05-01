Netenrich Launches Adaptive MDR™ for Google Chronicle Security Operations, Powered by Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ Technology

New agile MDR solution will be showcased at RSAC 2024 May 6-9 at the Netenrich Booth #4424

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich , a leading operations and analytics company, today announced the launch of Netenrich Adaptive MDRTM, an innovative approach to Managed Detection and Response (MDR) that empowers customers to shift-left their security operations model and increase their cyber resiliency. Adaptive MDR is based on Netenrich's Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ and seamlessly integrates with Google Cloud's best-in-class Security Operations platform, Chronicle. With Adaptive MDR, enterprise security operations become more proactive while reducing reliance on manual intervention and improving threat detection, response, and resilience.

"Netenrich Adaptive MDR is not a one-size-fits-all MDR solution," said Raju Chekuri, founder, chairman and CEO of Netenrich. "Customers' attack surfaces are constantly changing, and the same threats can have very different impacts on different organizations. At Netenrich, we take a completely adaptive approach and use highly contextualized data to empower internal security teams to respond to new and unknown threats that matter most to their business. Our Adaptive MDR brings customers one step closer to achieving autonomic security operations , the set of philosophies, practices and tools that dramatically improves the efficacy and efficiencies of SOC teams."

Unlike other MDR and XDR offerings, Netenrich Adaptive MDR continuously adapts to customers' evolving needs, environment assets, and the dynamic nature of the threat landscape. With traditional solutions, after initial configuration and implementation, the tools do not address drift in the environment and instead become black boxes, inundating internal security teams with non-contextualized alerts while restricting visibility and preventing teams from tuning it themselves. They also tend not to focus on unknown threats. In contrast, Netenrich discovers unknown threats using modeling and advanced scoring algorithms, and automates responses to them.

"Netenrich is a strategic and pure-play partner of Google Cloud that is committed to our AI-powered Security Operations suite," said Sunil Potti, General Manager and Vice President of Cloud Security at Google Cloud. "We are excited that Netenrich has thoughtfully built its Adaptive MDR to bring high value and efficiencies to hybrid SOCs for our customers around the globe, and help to make security as simple and pervasive as possible."

For effective decision making, Netenrich Adaptive MDR leverages a security data lake -- built through agile and continuous data engineering, detection engineering, and response engineering -- to provide significantly improved data quality, behavioral detections, and complete transparency. In addition, customized playbooks and response automation capabilities from Netenrich deliver efficient incident remediation, contain threats, and minimize impact on a continuous basis.

"Netenrich shares our engineering-centric security vision, and their commitment to agility and data-driven operations aligns perfectly with our own goals," said Netenrich customer Andy Nallappan, EVP of Operations and CISO, Cloud Software Group (CSG – formed from merger of Citrix, TIBCO, NetScaler, and others). "With Netenrich Adaptive MDR, we're poised to redefine and modernize our entire security strategy and processes, and are that much closer to our goal of achieving autonomic security operations."

Benefits of Netenrich Adaptive MDR include:

Access to a clean and efficient security data lake with Chronicle SIEM , as well as the ability to reduce the need to hire data scientists to achieve data-driven security outcomes.

, as well as the ability to reduce the need to hire data scientists to achieve data-driven security outcomes. Achieve high-confidence security operations and situational awareness from enhanced data quality, lineage, integrity, and visibility, to drive better detections and situational awareness. Netenrich Adaptive MDR also delivers continuous modeling from a business, threat, and impact perspective, as well as MITRE coverage.

from enhanced data quality, lineage, integrity, and visibility, to drive better detections and situational awareness. Netenrich Adaptive MDR also delivers continuous modeling from a business, threat, and impact perspective, as well as MITRE coverage. Unrivaled efficiency in eliminating false positives and noise, thus making customer teams more productive.

in eliminating false positives and noise, thus making customer teams more productive. Deep expertise in Google SecOps, including Chronicle SIEM, SOAR, Mandiant, and more.

Netenrich Adaptive MDR is available now. To learn more about the solution and receive a demo, please visit Netenrich at RSAC 2024 in San Francisco at booth #4424 .

You can also visit Netenrich at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit , June 3-5, 2024 in National Harbor, MD.

About Netenrich

Netenrich is redefining security operations with a proactive, shift left approach. Our Adaptive MDR solution, powered by Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ technology, leverages artificial intelligence and big data to deliver customized experiences and data-driven results for every client. With a focus on agility and innovation, our solution evolves with your changing needs, and brings you a step closer to achieving autonomic operations. As a trusted and pure play Google partner specializing in Chronicle SecOps, we've transformed hundreds of customers across various sectors, including technology ISVs, healthcare, finance, and technology. From our global hubs, we provide 24/7 proactive uninterrupted operations, peak performance, and peace of mind.

