Netevia Announces Strategic Partnership with PaymentClub

PaymentClub and Netevia join forces to simplify payment processing for businesses

MIAMI, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netevia, a leading provider of payment processing solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with PaymentClub, a payment technology company that offers a range of innovative financial solutions. This partnership was made possible after Netevia hosted an after-party in April at the recent TRANSACT: Powered by ETA Conference, where industry professionals had the opportunity to connect and network.

"Netevia is excited to partner with PaymentClub to provide our clients with access to their cutting-edge financial solutions," said Vlad Sadovskiy, CEO of Netevia. "We believe that by collaborating with PaymentClub, we can deliver even more value to our customers and help them succeed in today's fast-paced payment processing industry."

PaymentClub has focused on its growth strategy and demonstrated commitment to excellence in all areas of its business, PaymentClub recently welcomed Ezra Gabay as Chief Sales Officer. PaymentClub, a leading payment processing company, has recently formed a strategic partnership with Netevia Online banking services to provide a comprehensive solution for businesses looking to manage their financial transactions seamlessly. The partnership brings together Ezra Gabay's expertise in payment processing and Netevia Online banking services' knowledge in online banking to offer businesses a complete suite of services. Additionally, Netevia's newly launched POS N1 and N2 terminals, based on cutting-edge technology, will provide merchants with a user-friendly and secure way to accept payments. This partnership is set to revolutionize the payment industry and is a significant step towards providing a one-stop-shop for all payment-related needs.

"Prioritizing payment leadership is always our first priority," said Ezra Gabay, Chief Sales Officer at PaymentClub. "I am excited to bring over 23 years of forward-thinking sales and business development experience to this partnership."

Netevia remains committed to providing innovative payment solutions to ISOs and agents alike. The company looks forward to continued partnerships with PaymentClub and other industry leaders, with a goal of simplifying payment processing and driving progress in the financial technology space.

To learn more about Netevia, visit https://netevia.com .

About Netevia



Netevia is one of the fastest-growing technology platforms powering the future of payment service providers, ISOs, integrated service providers, and merchants. Netevia delivers its partners a frictionless way to build and scale their business by leveraging its proprietary operating platform. Netevia's robust suite of embedded financial tools is a modern, merchant-centric alternative to traditional banking, providing faster access to cash flow and innovation, simplifying the merchant experience. Netevia has powered more than $7 billion in transactions in 2022, projected to grow 110% year over year in 2023. Netevia colleagues are over 120 strong globally, supporting over 1,000 PSP, ISO, and ISV partners and 25,000 businesses. For more information, visit Netevia.com.

About PaymentClub



PaymentClub is a leading American subscription-based financial service company that offers payment processing and point-of-sale services. Today, it serves thousands of merchants from coast-to-coast, providing transparent payment solutions with zero mark-up pricing. For more information, visit PaymentClub.com

