NETEVIA LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE SUPPORT MARKETPLACE WITH FRANPOS AS INAUGURAL PARTNER

News provided by

Netevia

09 Jun, 2023, 19:18 ET

MIAMI, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netevia, a leading Financial Technology Company, is excited to announce the launch of its new Software Support Marketplace – a robust platform designed to empower Independent Sales Organizations (ISO) with high-quality software solutions tailored to various business verticals.

"Our goal is to create an ecosystem where software solutions and support converge to provide businesses and ISOs with unparalleled efficiency," said Benoit Boisset, Chief Operating Officer at Netevia. "With the inclusion of FranPOS in our marketplace, we're delivering on our promise to offer industry-leading solutions coupled with top-tier support."

Over the past year, Netevia has significantly expanded its support team to ensure comprehensive, top-level support for every vendor that partners with our marketplace. This strategic expansion strengthens our ability to sell our vendor's software effectively and provide end-to-end support. It creates a seamless experience for business owners who now need to connect with only one company for support.

We are pleased to introduce FranPOS as the inaugural software in our marketplace. A powerful point-of-sale (POS) and business management solution, FranPOS brings an extensive suite of features, including transaction processing, inventory management, CRM tools, marketing automation, and more. FranPOS caters to various business verticals such as Retail, Salons, Barber Shops, Vape Shops, and ten other diverse sectors, helping businesses streamline operations, boost customer engagement, and drive growth.

Subodh Gupta, the Chief Executive Officer of FranPOS, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Collaborating with Netevia opens a new avenue for FranPOS to expand into channel sales and reach a wider audience. Offering our solution on Netevia's platform not only benefits our growth but ultimately adds value to businesses seeking a high-quality POS solution. We're looking forward to seeing this collaboration prosper."

FranPOS will also be available on the latest PAX Elys Family Line of terminals, starting with the L1400 Workstation and the E600, further enhancing the reach of its cutting-edge technology in transaction processing.

The timing of our announcement couldn't be more perfect as we're looking forward to showcasing our innovative marketplace at the upcoming Southeastern Acquirers Association show. We cordially invite you to visit us at booth #131 to learn more about our Software Support Marketplace and the exclusive features offered by FranPOS.
Netevia remains committed to supporting its partners and delivering best-in-class solutions to business owners. The Software Support Marketplace, powered by an expanded support team and strategic partnerships like FranPOS, is a testament to this commitment.

For more information about our Software Support Marketplace or partnership with FranPOS, please visit our website at www.netevia.com.

About Netevia
Netevia is a forward-thinking FinTech company committed to offering innovative solutions that streamline and simplify financial operations for businesses across diverse verticals. Our comprehensive offerings and dedicated customer support empower businesses to achieve their full potential in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Press Contact:
Eduardo Mora
Marketing Director
Netevia
[email protected]
(786)449-9235

SOURCE Netevia

