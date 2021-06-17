Netflix Celebrity Chef Nick Liberato & Partners Open the Borscht Belt, Stockton, NJ's Official Love Letter to Jewish Delicatessen

An ode to Co-Founder Mike Dalewitz's childhood, where his family owned and managed some iconic establishments, the restaurant was concepted as an acknowledgement of the Borscht Belt region of New York's Catskills Mountains focused on bringing families together through food, entertainment, and traditional Jewish culture during the 1920s through the early 1990s. At The Borscht Belt, diners will find unique design elements and imagery that re-create a Dirty Dancing and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel vibe while honoring the region's rich history, alongside a menu chock full of favorited Jewish-American Deli staples.

"The Borscht Belt Delicatessen represents everything my family, along with many other Jewish families loved about their summers in The Catskills: community, family, celebrations, entertainment, and unbeatable NY-style Jewish cuisine," begins Mike Dalewitz, Co-Founder and Chairman of 618 Hospitality and The Borscht Belt. "Our idea with The Borscht Belt is to resurrect those memories while paying homage to both Jewish culture and all the iconic New York delis and bagel shops we've always loved."

Key menu offerings will include various platters with fresh lox, meats, spreads, daily fresh bagels and baked goods, pickles, Bubby Bell's Matzo Ball soup, Borscht Beet salad, and piled-high pastrami sandwiches fresh from their custom-built pastrami machine made in New York.

"Food can be a source of comfort, connection, happiness, and when done right – can even transport you back in time," begins Nick Liberato, Executive Chef of The Borscht Belt. "I am so excited to provide this community with some of my favorite 'old-school' delicatessen and appetizing favorites, and introduce my own contemporary ways of enjoying this cuisine inspired by my cultural experiences and travels."

Additionally, The Borscht Belt is proud to partner with numerous high quality local New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York City-based specialty purveyors to bring additional premier offerings to the Deli. Coffee will be poured fresh daily through an exclusive partnership with award-winning Paper Plane Coffee, a 5th generation Colombian family-owned coffee company. Guests can also enjoy fresh bagels courtesy of NYC's famous Ess-a-Bagel, Streit's Matzos, Junior's cheesecake, Oneg Bakery and Seed + Mill Halva.

"Ess-a-Bagel is thrilled to bring our authentic New York bagel to The Borscht Belt Delicatessen and to be part of this new venture with Chef Nick Liberato and Mike Dalewitz," shares Melanie Frost, Co-Owner and Chief Operating Office, Ess-a-Bagel.

Aron Yagoda, Co-Owner and Executive Vice President of NYC's iconic, Streit's Matzo, also chimed in saying, "Streits is delighted to be a strategic partner of Chef Nick Liberato and The Borscht Belt Delicatessen. We love the concept honoring such an important part of Jewish-American history and wish them the best of luck!"

To celebrate the grand opening, The Borscht Belt has partnered with Bucks County's Shir Ami – synagogue and hub of Reform Judaism – to donate a percentage of their first month's profits to Leket Israel, Israel's National Food Bank and leading food rescue organization to deliver nutritious foods to Israelis in need.

Saturday, June 19th and Sunday, June 20th beginning at 7:00 a.m., locals and visitors alike are invited to The Borscht Belt for grand opening festivities including live 'Sounds of Sinatra' by Joey C, comedic entertainment by Joey Novick, exclusive giveaways, complimentary tastings, meet & greets with Chef Nick Liberato, and more.

The Borscht Belt will assume Stockton Market's entire West side with planned indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate 72 guests (as Covid-19 restrictions allow) and offer a 6-day-a-week, robust dine-in, take-out, and catering menu. For more information, visit https://www.theborschtbelt.com/ or follow @theborschtbelt on social.

ABOUT 618 HOSPITALITY GROUP

618 Hospitality is a unique hospitality group specializing in scalable food concepts, restaurant turnaround, technology enhancements and of course delivering innovative restaurant concepts. They offer a full array of consulting services, as seen in Nick Liberato's featured roles on Bravo's Bar Rescue and Netflix's Restaurants on the Edge. Together the backgrounds of Nick Liberato and Entrepreneur Mike Dalewitz lead initiatives that will create "Restaurants with an Edge". More at 618Hospitality.com

ABOUT THE BORSCHT BELT DELICATESSEN

The Borscht Belt Delicatessen concept launched from the group's reaction to the communal cry in 2020 for the longing of missed family, culture, and authentic food that ties us all together. Instantly, the "Shangri-la" days of the Borscht Belt era came to mind as a source of reference for founders Celebrity Chef Nick Liberato and partners Mike Dalewitz and Steve Lau; thus, extensive research, passion, and development ensued for an exciting 2021 inaugural launch in Stockton, NJ. The Borscht Belt Delicatessen promises to deliver a heightened culinary experience featuring the best of the NYC Delicatessen, Bagels, Appetizing and Baked Goods. Like the Borscht Belt of the Catskills, they promise that laughter will flourish and we will serve as a place to find comfort and nourishment. With an array of safe and friendly dining and catering options, this reimagined delicatessen salutes a bygone period that has long needed a home to remind us how food, family, and friends were once served and how they can be again. Always offering a taste of the past, yet delivered with a contemporary gourmet-twist, food-connoisseurs across the foodie-spectrum with wallets of all sizes will relish and celebrate; this is The Borscht Belt Delicatessen. TheBorschtBelt.com.

