Netflix Chief Content Officer to Present at the MoffettNathanson 5th Annual Media and Communications Summit

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced today that Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, will present at the MoffettNathanson 5th Annual Media and Communications Summit on Monday, May 14, 2018. Mr. Sarandos is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Netflix web site at http://ir.netflix.com.
About Netflix, Inc.
Netflix is the world's leading internet television network with 125 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 140 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.
