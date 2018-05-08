Netflix Chief Content Officer to Present at the MoffettNathanson 5th Annual Media and Communications Summit

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced today that Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, will present at the MoffettNathanson 5th Annual Media and Communications Summit on Monday, May 14, 2018. Mr. Sarandos is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Netflix web site at http://ir.netflix.com.