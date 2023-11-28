Netflix Co-CEO to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced today that Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023. Mr. Sarandos is scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Netflix web site at https://ir.netflix.net .

Netflix is one the world's leading entertainment services with over 247 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

