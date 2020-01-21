Netflix Releases Fourth-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its fourth-quarter 2019 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://netflixinvestor.com to view the Q4'19 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixirhttp://www.youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Michael Morris, Guggenheim Securities. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to michael.morris@guggenheimpartners.com.

About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

