Netflix, Rightmove, Route, Among Headliners for Next Generation Database User Conference: RoachFest 2024

Cockroach Labs' Annual User Conference Expands Globally with Events in San Francisco, London, and New York

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs , the leading provider of cloud native distributed SQL database solutions, today announced the line-up for RoachFest 2024 . Due to feedback and demand from attendees for a larger conference, this year's events will expand to include events in San Francisco and London, as well as the main annual event in New York City. With mainstream adoption of distributed SQL growing, Cockroach Labs is enabling data leaders worldwide to build highly resilient applications that scale globally. RoachFest provides an opportunity for data leaders to gain insights and lessons from their peers in the field, fostering collaboration and innovation in the rapidly evolving landscape of distributed databases.

RoachFest 2024 will take place in:

Menlo Park : June 13, 2024 - Register here

: - London : June 27, 2024 - Register here

: - New York : September 26, 2024 - Register here

At the heart of RoachFest 2024 is the keynote address by Cockroach Labs Co-founder & CEO, Spencer Kimball. Spencer will delve into the significance of a resiliency architecture in today's data landscape, addressing the imperative for operational big data solutions that meet evolving end-user expectations with zero downtime. 2024 marks the 50th year since the debut of relational databases, and Spencer's keynote address will spotlight the pivotal transition towards agile, scalable, and resilient solutions, driven by distributed SQL. This crucial phase and technological evolution marks a turning point in the "Legacy Liberation Era," as companies of all sizes and maturity levels migrate to more scalable, agile cloud solutions to address the inadequacies of legacy databases in the modern digital age.

In addition to Spencer's talk, At RoachFest 2024, Cockroach Labs team members will cover a range of topics including new release announcements, Cockroach Cloud's capabilities in enabling Database as a Service (DBaaS), streamlining application development, fortifying infrastructure resiliency, data migration strategies, defense-at-depth strategies, and resilient business continuity practices.

Speaker highlights from the RoachFest 2024 agenda include:

Menlo Park

Devsisters' ChangWon Lee , Senior Developer will share the strategies for effortlessly launching blockbuster games in new countries, ensuring a seamless experience for players worldwide.

, Senior Developer will share the strategies for effortlessly launching blockbuster games in new countries, ensuring a seamless experience for players worldwide. Iterable's Jack Chi , Senior Infrastructure Engineer will delve into why Iterable made the switch to CockroachDB in 2021 and their key takeaways from running mission-critical workloads on it for the past three years.

, Senior Infrastructure Engineer will delve into why Iterable made the switch to CockroachDB in 2021 and their key takeaways from running mission-critical workloads on it for the past three years. Netflix's Sheng Wang , Senior Software Engineer, will discuss more about how Netflix's self-service DBaaS - powered by Cockroach DB - is transforming customer satisfaction across diverse environments.

, Senior Software Engineer, will discuss more about how Netflix's self-service DBaaS - powered by Cockroach DB - is transforming customer satisfaction across diverse environments. Route's Bryan Call , Senior Principal Software Engineer will unveil the secrets behind managing over 1 billion orders seamlessly with CockroachDB, ensuring uninterrupted data availability and scalability.

London

Riskified's Harel Safra , Data Platform Engineering Team Lead and Yoav Shemesh , Data Platform Engineering Team Lead will share insights and lessons learned from Riskified's migration journey to CockroachDB.

, Data Platform Engineering Team Lead and , Data Platform Engineering Team Lead will share insights and lessons learned from Riskified's migration journey to CockroachDB. Righmove's Andrew Tate , Head of Technology Operations, will discuss how Rightmove ensures always-on experiences for 2+ billion annual site visits by adopting CockroachDB as a system of record, reducing architectural complexity, and enabling multi-cloud and multi-regional resilience.

, Head of Technology Operations, will discuss how Rightmove ensures always-on experiences for 2+ billion annual site visits by adopting CockroachDB as a system of record, reducing architectural complexity, and enabling multi-cloud and multi-regional resilience. Superbet's Sergej Jakovljev , Senior Site Reliability Engineer and Ivan Hrastinski , Engineering Manager will reveal how Superbet streamlined expansion to new markets by migrating from NoSQL to the cloud with CockroachDB, ensuring resilient data and simplified operations.

Last year's event brought together data leaders from the likes of DoorDash, Santander, Hard Rock Digital and more to discuss the challenges and opportunities of working with cloud native distributed databases. RoachFest 2024 promises to be an immersive experience for attendees, featuring engaging sessions, live demos, networking opportunities, and the latest innovations from Cockroach Labs.

