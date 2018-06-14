Netflix to Announce Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

A video interview with Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings, Chief Financial Officer David Wells, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The discussion will be moderated by Todd Juenger, Bernstein, with questions submitted via email. Questions from investors should be submitted as well in advance as possible for inclusion to todd.juenger@bernstein.com.

The video interview can be accessed on the Netflix Investor Relations YouTube channel at youtube.com/netflixir.

About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 125 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

