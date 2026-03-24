NetFoundry Extends OpenZiti with Release of First Open Source Zero Trust Enclave for AI Workloads

A secure, identity-based enclave for users, AI agents, MCP servers, LLMs and resources that speeds AI deployments, eliminates networking headaches, and centralizes AI cost accounting and optimization

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetFoundry today announces the availability of its new secure AI enclave capabilities. This extends OpenZiti, the world's most widely used zero trust open source platform, into enterprise AI environments. New capabilities include zero trust MCP and LLM gateways to address the "AI Connectivity Conundrum" – the conflict between giving AI agents broad access to enterprise data vs. securing the expanded attack surface that their deployment creates, and delivering them at the speed of their development. The release is now available at https://openziti.ai.

NetFoundry is also announcing a limited early access program for upcoming AI capabilities in NetFoundry's commercial cloud offering. These capabilities will simplify the deployment and ongoing operations of internal AI platforms by eliminating the headaches of network and firewall management while also providing end-to-end visibility of AI system actions. Registration for the early-access program is available at www.netfoundry.io/EarlyAccessAI.

To deliver value, business-impacting AI agents must connect across clouds, VPCs, data centers, and edge environments. But exposing AI agents, MCP servers, LLMs, and enterprise data to the network increases the attack surface and adds operational drag. Without strict containment, AI agents behave less like APIs and more like autonomous, social-engineered superusers. And exposing their AI tooling on the network provides a uniquely attractive target for attackers.

NetFoundry's new AI capabilities replace that model entirely.

"Agentic AI breaks traditional network assumptions," said Galeal Zino, CEO and Founder of NetFoundry. "Enterprises can't scale AI using IP-based access controls and static API keys. But with our new Identity-first AI capabilities, enterprises can secure their AI solutions while rolling them out faster and operating them more effectively because agents and MCPs do not get any network access or any API keys."

The key to this new approach for AI – every AI agent and resource receives its own cryptographic identity. Authorization happens at the service level—not the network level. Connections are ephemeral, continuously authenticated, and fully auditable. Every connection is logged with the identity and policy which enabled it.

Core components are OpenZiti zero trust LLM and MCP Gateways–lightweight software deployed alongside AI agents, MCP servers and in front of protected resources. All connections are initiated outbound to the network overlay, and all connectivity is verified against identity and policy. Therefore, all components are invisible to the public internet and internal networks alike. Inbound firewall rules remain "deny-all"—with no exceptions.

For platform teams, this means publishing services and policies just once. For application teams, it means self-service AI agent connectivity without waiting weeks for firewall or VPN changes. The guardrails are already in place - the identities and policies which govern those identities - with the controls and visibility to change policies instead of firewalls and networking.

For more information, visit www.netfoundry.io/ai-deployment-and-protection or www.openziti.ai.

About NetFoundry

NetFoundry is the leader in helping businesses simplify and secure connectivity among their widely distributed workloads, humans, machines and AI agents. Founded by the inventors and maintainers of the world's most-used open source zero trust software, OpenZiti, NetFoundry's Identity-First Connectivity™ enables zero trust connectivity with no open inbound ports, no VPNs, and no firewall changes.

Contact:

Mark Jaffe

[email protected]

SOURCE NetFoundry