Netgain Appoints Roman Bukary as Chief Revenue Officer

DENVER, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netgain, a leader in modern accounting software, is excited to announce the appointment of Roman Bukary as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This strategic appointment underscores Netgain's commitment to innovation and growth. With Roman at the helm of Netgain's go-to-market teams, Netgain is poised to expand its market presence and continue empowering the office of the CFO with efficient accounting operations and crystal-clear financial visibility.

"I am thrilled to join the Netgain team. The founders bring incredibly deep expertise in the accounting space, and Netgain is solving real everyday problems for accountants and controllers. Additionally, the opportunity to work with customers and partners who are redefining the accounting industry—turning something that is often seen as mundane into something extraordinary—inspires me to be part of the change and innovation in this industry," stated Bukary.

Bukary brings an impressive background to the Netgain team, with experience leading revenue teams at Phenom, Oracle, NetSuite, and SAP. He has led multi-national teams, driven strategic product initiatives, and served as an executive sponsor for numerous acquisitions. His background in analytics, BI, ERP, GRC, and collaboration tools positions him perfectly to scale Netgain's go-to-market function and better serve its customers.

"Roman's extensive experience and proven track record make him the perfect addition to our leadership team. His vision and expertise will be instrumental in driving our growth and enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional value to our customers," shared Adam Riches, CEO and founder of Netgain.

Roman Bukary holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He is known for his ability to build and manage high-performing teams and for his deep understanding of the enterprise software landscape.

Netgain empowers accounting teams to eliminate broken and inefficient operations and gain back valuable time with modern technology and automation. We help businesses of all shapes and sizes to become more confident, more agile, and capable of rapidly coming to clear financial decisions fueled by accurate, precise financial insights.

With Netgain, accounting teams evolve into strategic economic advisors, and businesses benefit from instant, actionable financial guidance.

