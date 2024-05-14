Netgain Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Sydney to Serve the APAC Region

SYDNEY, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netgain, a leading software provided for finance and accounting teams, today announced its strategic expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with the opening of its new office in Sydney. With the global alignment on accounting standards, Netgain recognizes the need for tools that transcend geographical boundaries and cater to the demands of the international market. This significant move is designed to provide a higher level of service to its customers and partners throughout this rapidly growing market.

Adam Riches, Netgain CEO and Founder shared, "Our expansion into the APAC market represents a milestone moment for Netgain. Sydney is a vibrant, business-friendly city. With our presence in Sydney, we are poised to bring automation and AI-driven accounting solutions to our regional partners and customers, helping them to streamline accounting operations and become more confident in their accounting insights with more timely and accurate data. This expansion aligns with our vision to modernize accounting by bringing world-class solutions to the APAC region."

Netgain's expansion into APAC through its Sydney office is a clear indication of the company's forward-looking approach and its commitment to solving the universal challenges faced by the accounting sector. Partners and customers in the APAC region can now benefit from Netgain's accounting solutions, which are tailored to meet the diverse needs of the global market.

About Netgain

Netgain empowers accounting teams to eliminate broken and inefficient operations and gain back valuable time with modern technology and automation. We help businesses of all shapes and sizes to become more confident, more agile, and capable of rapidly coming to clear financial decisions fueled by accurate, precise financial insights.

With Netgain, accounting teams evolve into strategic economic advisors, and businesses benefit from instant, actionable financial guidance.

