Netherlands Circulating Biomarkers, Exosomes & Liquid Biopsy Conference 2019 (Rotterdam - October 30, 2019 November 1, 2019)
Jun 11, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Circulating Biomarkers, Exosomes & Liquid Biopsy Europe 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Exosomes and Liquid Biopsy Europe 2019 to be held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
This annual conference now in its Fifth Year brings together academics and industry participants from around the world focused on research, biomarker analyses and therapeutics development leveraging the cargo from Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EVs).
An important component of this conference is to focus upon the development of liquid biopsies utilizing circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and other biomarkers found in biofluids.
Presentations, Panel Discussions and Round-Table Workshops from key opinion leaders in the field form the basis of this conference and companies/vendors in the space participate to showcase their most up-to-date product and service offerings.
Rotterdam is an excellent host city for this conference with its excellent infrastructure, fast connections across Europe and easy access from around the world via Amsterdam-Schiphol.
Who Should Attend:
- Senior Academic researchers involved in research and technology development
- Senior Industry researchers involved in R&D
- Business Development professionals in companies involved in technology evaluation, licensing and partnering/business development activities
- Young investigators/researchers embarking on their research careers - excellent opportunity to learn the latest science and excellent networking opportunities to build collaborations
- Students and post-doctoral fellows - opportunity to present their research to a worldwide audience via posters and build their professional networks, collaborations and career development
Agenda:
- Circulating Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) for Liquid Biopsy Development
- Companies Showcase
- Technologies for Mutation Detection and Analysis
- Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs) for Liquid Biopsy Development
- Companies Showcase
- Emerging Technology Trends
- Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EV) Biomarker Potential
- Proteins, DNA and Lipids
- RNA Cargo
- Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EV) Research Trends
- Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EV) Studies in Various Diseases
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Disease
- CNS Disease
- Isolation and Characterization of Exosomes and EV Classes
- Modification and Engineering of Exosomes and EVs
- Therapeutics Opportunities: Targeting using Exosomes/EVs
Speakers:
Catherine Alix-Panabières
Director
University Medical Centre of Montpellier
Director of the Laboratory of Rare Human Circulating Tumor Cells, University Medical Centre of Montpellier
Leon Terstappen
University of Twente
Chair Medical cell biophysics, MIRA Research Institute for Biomedical Technology and Technical Medicine, University of Twente
Paul Robbins
Professor
University of Minnesota Medical School
Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, and Biophysics, and the Institute on the Biology of Aging and Metabolism, University of Minnesota Medical School
Klaus Pantel
Director
University Of Hamburg
Director, University Of Hamburg
Patrizia Paterlini-Brechot
Professor
University Paris Descartes
Professor of Oncology/Molecular Biology, University Paris Descartes
Takahiro Ochiya
Chief
National Cancer Center Research Institute Japan
Chief, National Cancer Center Research Institute Japan
Graham Pockley
CEO, Director and Professor
multimmune GmbH
Director and Professor, John van Geest Cancer Research Centre, Nottingham Trent University, CEO, multimmune GmbH
Dominique PV de Kleijn
Professor
University Medical Center Utrecht
Professor, University Medical Center Utrecht
