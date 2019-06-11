Netherlands Circulating Biomarkers, Exosomes & Liquid Biopsy Conference 2019 (Rotterdam - October 30, 2019 November 1, 2019)

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Circulating Biomarkers, Exosomes & Liquid Biopsy Europe 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Exosomes and Liquid Biopsy Europe 2019 to be held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

This annual conference now in its Fifth Year brings together academics and industry participants from around the world focused on research, biomarker analyses and therapeutics development leveraging the cargo from Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EVs).

An important component of this conference is to focus upon the development of liquid biopsies utilizing circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and other biomarkers found in biofluids.

Presentations, Panel Discussions and Round-Table Workshops from key opinion leaders in the field form the basis of this conference and companies/vendors in the space participate to showcase their most up-to-date product and service offerings.

Rotterdam is an excellent host city for this conference with its excellent infrastructure, fast connections across Europe and easy access from around the world via Amsterdam-Schiphol.

Who Should Attend:



Senior Academic researchers involved in research and technology development

Senior Industry researchers involved in R&D

Business Development professionals in companies involved in technology evaluation, licensing and partnering/business development activities

Young investigators/researchers embarking on their research careers - excellent opportunity to learn the latest science and excellent networking opportunities to build collaborations

Students and post-doctoral fellows - opportunity to present their research to a worldwide audience via posters and build their professional networks, collaborations and career development

Agenda:



Circulating Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) for Liquid Biopsy Development

Companies Showcase



Technologies for Mutation Detection and Analysis

Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs) for Liquid Biopsy Development

Companies Showcase



Emerging Technology Trends

Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EV) Biomarker Potential

Proteins, DNA and Lipids



RNA Cargo

Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EV) Research Trends

Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EV) Studies in Various Diseases

Cancer



Cardiovascular Disease



CNS Disease

Isolation and Characterization of Exosomes and EV Classes

Modification and Engineering of Exosomes and EVs

Therapeutics Opportunities: Targeting using Exosomes/EVs

Speakers:



Catherine Alix-Panabières

Director

University Medical Centre of Montpellier



Director of the Laboratory of Rare Human Circulating Tumor Cells, University Medical Centre of Montpellier



Leon Terstappen

University of Twente



Chair Medical cell biophysics, MIRA Research Institute for Biomedical Technology and Technical Medicine, University of Twente



Paul Robbins

Professor

University of Minnesota Medical School



Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, and Biophysics, and the Institute on the Biology of Aging and Metabolism, University of Minnesota Medical School



Klaus Pantel

Director

University Of Hamburg



Director, University Of Hamburg



Patrizia Paterlini-Brechot

Professor

University Paris Descartes



Professor of Oncology/Molecular Biology, University Paris Descartes



Takahiro Ochiya

Chief

National Cancer Center Research Institute Japan



Chief, National Cancer Center Research Institute Japan



Graham Pockley

CEO, Director and Professor

multimmune GmbH



Director and Professor, John van Geest Cancer Research Centre, Nottingham Trent University, CEO, multimmune GmbH



Dominique PV de Kleijn

Professor

University Medical Center Utrecht



Professor, University Medical Center Utrecht



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqqcfa





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

