Netherlands Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024
Aug 02, 2019, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Netherlands Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Netherlands data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018 - 2024.
The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in Netherlands and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019 - 2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.
Equinix, Interxion, EvoSwitch (Iron Mountain), DataCenter Group, Alticom, and Bytesnetare the prominent investors/vendors in the Netherlands data center market.
he growth in artificial intelligence and IoT will develop the demand for edge computing and edge data centers in the country. The digital sector in the Netherlands is growing at over 12% YOY. The country is considered the second largest data center in Europe. The internet penetration in the country is 96%, and government initiatives in developing digital economy further support data center growth.
High growth in digital economy in Netherland results in increase in demand for data centers at a record high pace with almost 20% of FDI in the Netherlands is driven by digital activities. The National Smart City Strategy focuses on G5 of the Netherlands largest five cities (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, the Hague, Utrecht, and Eindhoven) on cybersecurity, privacy, interoperability, hyperconnectivity, open source digital infrastructure, standardization, and finance.
Government tax incentives on sustainable data centers, increased IoT Demand for Edge Data Center Deployment and growth in the digitalization of financial services, and manufacturing and professional services are expected to drive the data center investment in the Netherlands market. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Netherlands data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- The cloud adoption in Netherlands is above European Union averages of about 26%.
- Over 90% of Netherland private enterprises and 85% of public enterprises adopted cloud productivity applications in 2018.
- Over 70% of enterprises in the Netherlands will adopt cloud services during the forecast period.
- ICT, financial services, and manufacturing and professional services accounted for almost 70% of the total Netherlands's data economy in 2018.
- VRLA UPS systems still dominate the market with an adoption rate of more than 80%.
- Free cooling solutions help in reducing operating cost by up to 70% and enable operators to run their systems at PUE of less than 1.3.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Snapshot
2. List of Data Center Investment in Netherlands
3. Investment Opportunities in Netherlands
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Market Share by Infrastructure 2018
4. Investment by Area
- Market Overview
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
5. Investment by Power Capacity
- Market Overview
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
6. Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Trends
7. Netherlands Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Server - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Network - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
8. Netherlands Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
9. Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
10. Netherlands Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- Market Overview
- CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
11. Netherlands Data Center Market by General Construction
- Market Overview
- Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
12. Netherlands Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Market Overview
- Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
13. Netherlands Data Center Market by Geography
- Amsterdam
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Cities
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
14. Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Investors
Companies Mentioned
- Atos
- Arista
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell
- HPE
- Huawei
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Arup
- BenthemCrouwel Architects
- Deerns
- Dornan Engineering Ltd.
- Kirby Group Engineering
- Mercury Engineering
- RED Engineering
- Winthrop
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Euro Diesel
- Piller Systems
- Legrand
- MTU On Site Energy
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- Stulz
- Vertiv
- Alticom
- Bytesnet
- CyrusOne
- DataCenter Group
- DCValley
- Equinix
- Interxion
- Iron Mountain
- Maincubes
- NTT Communications
- Nedzone
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjbo9e
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article