Netherlands Data Center Market Report 2022-2027: National & Regional Development of New Data Center Regulations/ Policies in the Netherlands

This report analyses the Netherlands data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



The digitalization across the Netherlands, driven by COVID-19, deployment of 5G services, the impact of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, and improved connectivity with other European countries such as the UK, Belgium, Ireland, and others makes the Netherlands data center market an attractive industry to investors.



Amsterdam is the primary location for data center investment in the Netherlands and is a part of FLAP markets in Western Europe. The Netherlands is also considered the digital gateway to Europe. In the Netherlands, the Dutch Data Center Association is the dedicated trade association responsible for the growth of facilities in the country.

In February 2022, the Dutch Government announced its plan to impose a nine-month moratorium on developing hyperscale facilities that span 10 hectares and use power over 70 MW. The increasing investment in renewable energy and powering the data center facilities with clean and green energy will likely continue during the forecast period.

The Netherlands has around 113 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation centers are being designed according to Tier III standards. The country has the presence of global operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, EdgeConneX, Iron Mountain, and QTS Realty Trust, among others.

has around 113 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation centers are being designed according to Tier III standards. The country has the presence of global operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, EdgeConneX, Iron Mountain, and QTS Realty Trust, among others. With the COVID-19 impact, the increase in remote working has led to local data generation rise. In addition, the digitalization, deployment of 5G services, and adoption of cloud-based services have led to the demand for data centers in the country.

The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping grow retail and wholesale colocation services in the industry. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming facilities.

Retail colocation demand will come from local governments, travel & tourism, BFSI Sector, & hospitals (mainly those that operate across the country), with hyperscale demand emanating from content providers & cloud operators, and e-commerce and IT companies.

The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the country and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. The adoption of Software Defined Networking (SDN) is likely to increase owing to smart city initiatives carried out by government agencies.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Netherlands colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the investment in the country by colocation and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Netherlands data center market size during the forecast period.

data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Netherlands

Facilities Covered (Existing): 113

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03

Coverage: 47 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the Netherlands

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Netherlands market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

Some key colocation investors in the Netherlands data center market are Equinix, Digital Realty, Iron Mountain, Global Switch, NorthC, and Interconnect.

The hyperscale operator Google opened its second data center in the Netherlands, Middenmeer. In addition, Microsoft has got permission to begin the construction work on its Hollands Kroon data center facility.

The country is also witnessing an increase in the adoption of cloud services. Google, Oracle, and Microsoft have a strong presence in the country. AWS will also likely enter the market by setting up its cloud region during the forecast period.

Operators are increasing their market share and presence across the country by acquiring data centers. For instance, Keppel DC REIT announced the acquisition of two data centers for over USD 44 million from Marathon Asset Management in Eindhoven.

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Amsterdam

Amsterdam

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

