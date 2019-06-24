Netherlands Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019
DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Netherlands Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card market (value terms) in Netherlands increased at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.9%, increasing from US$ 7.7 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 10.4 billion by 2023.
This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Reason to Buy
- In-depth understanding of prepaid card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid cards in Netherlands.
- Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid cards strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in prepaid cards industry.
- Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards.
- Establish market attractiveness: Gain insights into market attractiveness relative to other global markets through the Prepaid Cards Industry Attractiveness and Risk Index.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
1.1 Methodology
1.2 Definitions
1.3 Disclaimer
2 Netherlands Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
2.1 Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
2.2 Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2014 - 2023
2.3 Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segments
2.4 Benchmarking Netherlands Open Loop with Key Global Markets
2.5 Prepaid Card Fraud Statistics
3 Netherlands Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023
3.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators
3.2 Market Share Analysis by Open Loop Prepaid Card Categories
4 Netherlands Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023
4.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators
4.2 Market Share Analysis by Closed Loop Prepaid Card Categories
5 Netherlands Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
5.1 Prepaid Card Spend Analysis by Age Group
5.2 Prepaid Card Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group
5.3 Prepaid Card Transaction Value Analysis by Gender
5.4 Prepaid Card Usage Analysis
5.5 Prepaid Card Analysis by Transaction Size
6 Netherlands Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
6.1 Spend Analysis by Retail Segment, Value
6.2 Prepaid Penetration by Retail Categories
7 Netherlands Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
8 Netherlands General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
8.1 General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
8.2 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
9 Netherlands Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
9.1 Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
9.2 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
9.3 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
9.4 Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis
9.5 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
9.6 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
9.7 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Card Type
9.8 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
10 Netherlands Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
11 Netherlands Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
12 Netherlands Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
12.1 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
12.2 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
13 Netherlands Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
13.1 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
13.2 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
14 Netherlands Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
14.1 Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
14.2 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
15 Netherlands Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
15.1 Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
15.2 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
16 Netherlands Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022
16.1 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022
16.2 Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
17 Netherlands Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
17.1 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
17.2 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
17.3 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
18 Netherlands Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
18.1 Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
18.2 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
19 Netherlands Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
20 Netherlands Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
21 Netherlands Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
Companies Mentioned
- Royal Ahold NV
- Jumbo Supermarkten BV
- Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
- Aldi Group
- Blokker Nederland BV
- Sperwer Holding BV
- Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
- Metro AG
- Intergamma BV
- Hema BV
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
- Detailresult Groep NV
- OPG Groep NV
- Sligro Food Group NV
- V&D BV
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
- Euretco BV
- H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Hoogvliet Beheer BV
- Coperatieve Primera BA
- Deen Supermarkten BV
- Coopcodis Holding BV
- Maxeda BV
- Vomar Voordeelmarkt BV
- De Mandemakers Groep
