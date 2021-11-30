Netherlands Prepaid Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow by Over 20% to Reach $8.23 Billion in 2021 - Investment Opportunities to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Netherlands Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the Netherlands is expected to grow by 20.4% on annual basis to reach US$ 8,234.6 million in 2021.

The prepaid card market expected to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2025. The prepaid card market in the Netherlands will increase from US$ 6,840.6 million in 2020 to reach US$ 10,395.5 million by 2025.

Scope:

Netherlands Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Netherlands Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Netherlands Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction
  • Number of Cards

Netherlands Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Group
  • By Gender

Netherlands General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Gift Card
  • By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail Consumer Segment
  • By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Netherlands Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Netherlands Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail
  • By Small Scale Business Segment
  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment
  • By Enterprise Business Segment
  • By Government Segment

Netherlands Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Netherlands Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Netherlands Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Netherlands Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Netherlands Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/du3zpc

