NetImpact Strategies Appoints Venkatapathi "PV" Puvvada as Chief Executive Officer

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetImpact Strategies (NetImpact) announced today that Venkatapathi "PV" Puvvada has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Puvvada brings a strong history of resulted oriented operational and financial success across public and private sectors to accelerate NetImpact's Digital Transformation strategy. Puvvada will succeed Founder Kavita Kalatur as CEO and Kalatur will remain as the Chairperson of the company.

NetImpact recently announced their vision of building off their award-winning reputation as Trusted Advisors to bring next generation Digital Transformation innovations to their customers to accelerate modernization initiatives and improve mission outcomes. Puvvada previously served as President of Unisys Federal and oversaw its market leading organic revenue growth and established Unisys Federal's prominence as one of the top digital transformation companies as rated by global industry analyst firms. Puvvada is a thought leader and an active contributor to industry collaboration initiatives and led both Professional Services Council (PSC) and Industry Advisory Council (IAC) as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Puvvada shared that his decision to join NetImpact was based on its strategic positioning for growth and an alignment of values and focus. "I am very impressed with NetImpact's digital transformation capabilities and the client-first operational model and unique people culture that established their track record."

"NetImpact takes pride in being a mission partner, bringing the Federal Government the latest proven technologies and methodologies for outcomes-focused results," Puvvada explained. "I look forward to building on the success achieved by Kavita and a very talented team."

Kavita Kalatur, Founder and transitioning CEO, intends on remaining active as a Chairperson providing oversight and supporting NetImpact's strategic initiatives, "PV brings the experience, capabilities, and relationships critical to our next era. I have known PV for over 10 years and have counted on him for sound advice as we continued to grow. This gave me chance to not only follow his accomplishments, but also see firsthand his leadership style and core values which are very in line with ours."

Puvvada holds a BS and MS in Engineering and Wharton's General Management certificate. He is a four-time Federal 100 Award recipient, six-time Wash100 Awardee, the Fed 100 Industry Eagle Award recipient for 2015, and Northern Virginia Technology Council's (NVTC's) 2010 CTO of the Year.

