NetImpact Wins PM3S to Support National Cancer Institute (NCI) Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology (CBIIT)

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) was awarded the Portfolio Management Systems Support Services (PM3S) recompete contract to provide a broad range of digital transformation solutions including enterprise-wide portfolio management and strategic consulting for the Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology (CBIIT), National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institutes of Health (NIH).

As a long-standing trusted partner, NetImpact has been supporting several key strategic initiatives at CBIIT. The NetImpact team has been helping CBIIT mature its governance agility and program management processes and toolsets, using technology to meet Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) and Technology Business Management (TBM) requirements. With a deep understanding of CBIIT's complex mission and priorities, NetImpact implemented several scalable and flexible enterprise solutions – supporting the modernization of legacy tools into a single digital platform. These solutions enable the effective stewardship and management of IT resources, funds, projects, and initiatives within CBIIT and for CBIIT's customers across the enterprise.

Nihar Shah, Director, serves as the PMS3 NetImpact Program Manager. "CBIIT is an innovation leader in the Federal Government and supporting their acceleration of cancer research has been an honor," Nihar said. "Winning this recompete is a testament to the impact our team has delivered to CBIIT for over a decade in meeting those admirable mission goals and we are elated to continue automating and driving a metrics and data-driven culture of transparency. This continued partnership will shape great changes in the future!"

In the new award, NetImpact will partner with customers to define, design, select, customize, maintain, and support NCI IT and Scientific portfolio management support systems to enable data driven decision making and enhance insights for effective management. The new program will support emerging mission needs and will help maximize return on investments. NetImpact will leverage its recently announced DX360°™ capabilities to accelerate Digital Transformation initiatives at NCI.

About NetImpact

NetImpact Strategies, Inc. has been a Trusted Advisor driving impact through digital transformation for the Federal Government for over a decade. NetImpact partners with customer agencies to deliver solutions that empower them to meet their missions and achieve impactful and lasting value through our Strategic Consulting, Process Automation, Cloud, Enterprise Software Delivery, Data and Analytics, and Cyber Security services. Follow NetImpact on their website or LinkedIn for more.

