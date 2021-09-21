Netlify Web Development Cloud Now Available in AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify, the most popular way to build, deploy and scale modern web applications, is now available via the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS customers can streamline procurement and consolidate web infrastructure billing by purchasing Netlify with their existing AWS account and spending commitments.

Netlify provides automation and intuitive development workflows that enable frontend engineering teams to ship optimal customer experiences on the web at scale, faster, without having to manage servers. Netlify Enterprise, available in the AWS Marketplace, offers a complete web development platform with the highest level of availability, control and security:

Netlify Git-Centric Workflows : Simple, yet powerful Git-based workflows unite the landscape of JavaScript frameworks, developer tools and APIs making it possible for frontend teams to build full-stack web applications.

: Simple, yet powerful Git-based workflows unite the landscape of JavaScript frameworks, developer tools and APIs making it possible for frontend teams to build full-stack web applications. Netlify High-Performance Build : A fully automated frontend CI/CD, optimized for modern Jamstack web architecture and easily extended with a plugin ecosystem. Netlify supports all JavaScript frameworks, including popular technologies like React, Next.js, Vue.js, Gatsby and Angular.

: A fully automated frontend CI/CD, optimized for modern Jamstack web architecture and easily extended with a plugin ecosystem. Netlify supports all JavaScript frameworks, including popular technologies like React, Next.js, Vue.js, Gatsby and Angular. Netlify High-Performance Edge : A fast, reliable and secure SLA-backed network Edge to run all of an organization's web experiences. Netlify Edge is multi-cloud, leveraging top cloud providers in each region, like AWS.

: A fast, reliable and secure SLA-backed network Edge to run all of an organization's web experiences. Netlify Edge is multi-cloud, leveraging top cloud providers in each region, like AWS. Netlify Functions : The most intuitive way for frontend teams to use AWS Lambda functions in their preferred workflow. Frontend code and serverless functions are deployed, versioned, previewed and reverted together as a part of Netlify's Git-based workflow.

: The most intuitive way for frontend teams to use AWS Lambda functions in their preferred workflow. Frontend code and serverless functions are deployed, versioned, previewed and reverted together as a part of Netlify's Git-based workflow. Level 1, Production Support: Access to Netlify support engineers with an SLA-backed response time so teams can get to market faster and protect the integrity of the critical infrastructure that powers their web applications.

"At Netlify, we want to enable frontend engineers to use the tools they love, and ship faster without bottlenecks, backed by the performance and reliability expected by enterprise teams. Making Netlify available on the AWS Marketplace expands this opportunity to more customers and partners that already run on AWS," said Sarfaraz Rydhan, senior director of business development, Netlify. "We look forward to working with AWS to give fast, flexible access to joint customers looking to create better web experiences on proven cloud infrastructure, fully managed by Netlify."

Now more than 310,000 active AWS Marketplace customers can customize and purchase Netlify Enterprise plans via the catalog. Learn more by contacting Netlify or visiting Netlify in AWS Marketplace .

About Netlify

Netlify is the most popular way to build, deploy and scale modern web applications. Developers love Netlify for its powerful, yet simple workflows, which make it easy to integrate their choice of tools and collaborate with their team to deliver the best online experiences, faster.

Now home to millions of developers and thousands of enterprises, Netlify is the platform of choice for running modern Jamstack web applications in production, from global corporate sites to complex e-commerce and SaaS applications. Get started for free at netlify.com .

