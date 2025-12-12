NETMARBLE REVEALS NEW TRAILER FOR THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: ORIGIN AT THE GAME AWARDS 2025

Showcasing a Multiverse Narrative and Intense Multiplayer Boss Battles Set in the Vast Open World

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, revealed a new trailer for its upcoming open-world action RPG The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin at The Game Awards 2025, held on December 11 (PT) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The trailer captivated global audiences with high-resolution graphics powered by Unreal Engine 5 and immersive cinematic storytelling. Highlighting the game's multiverse narrative, it featured characters like Meliodas and Tristan flying over Britannia on pets, showcasing the game's expansive open-world experience.

It also revealed real-time cooperative raid battles, where players team up to defeat powerful bosses, underscoring the game's core feature as a multiplayer-driven open-world RPG. The gameplay focused not only on exploration but also on teamwork and shared challenges. In addition, a key moment hinted at Escanor's possible return through the multiverse, further building anticipation for fans.

Following appearances at Summer Game Fest, gamescom ONL, Tokyo Game Show, and G-STAR 2025, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin maintained its momentum with this latest trailer. Set to launch globally on PlayStation® 5 (console exclusive), Steam , and mobile simultaneously, the game is now available for pre-registration on Google Play , the App Store , and the official website , with wishlist options on PlayStation® 5 and Steam .

Based on the hit Japanese manga and anime IP The Seven Deadly Sins, which has sold over 55 million copies globally, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin lets players explore Britannia in a vast open world. It features tag-based combat, combination skills, and customizable teams using diverse characters and weapons. Multiplayer elements include forming parties for exploration or teaming up to defeat bosses.

In October, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin held a global closed beta test, which received strong feedback with 95% of survey respondents saying they would continue playing after launch.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, Raven2, MARVEL Future Fight, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com .

