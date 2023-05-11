NETMARBLE'S NEW BATTLE ROYALE TPS GAME, HYPESQUAD, BEGINS NA SERVER FOCUS TEST TODAY

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble , a leading developer and publisher of high-quality gaming experiences, opens a new NA Server Focus Test for its Battle Royale TPS game HypeSquad. Starting today at 7 P.M PDT through May 29, players can participate in this test by downloading the demo on Steam .

The NA Server Focus Test is currently the longest test period being offered for the game to date, implementing new changes based on player feedback. Rewards such as character skins, weapon skins, and emotes earned at the Battle Pass Beta can be used following the game's grand launch. Test participants will be able to experience the following game content and improvements:

New Mode: A new Competitive Mode will be available that will measure a player's skill. Available tiers include Rookie, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Different rewards will be provided for each tier so players can continuously try out for higher grades.

A new Competitive Mode will be available that will measure a player's skill. Available tiers include Rookie, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Different rewards will be provided for each tier so players can continuously try out for higher grades. Battle Pass System (Battle Pass Beta) : Pass Points can be obtained through playing a match and completing battle pass missions. Players can obtain Battle Pass Rewards, including emote and skins for weapons and characters based on the accumulated Pass Points.

: Pass Points can be obtained through playing a match and completing battle pass missions. Players can obtain Battle Pass Rewards, including emote and skins for weapons and characters based on the accumulated Pass Points. Growth System Changes : To allow players to fully enjoy the experience of close-ranged combat during the gameplay, the Augmenter, Vending Machine, and Hype Point Systems will be removed, while a new Level-up System will be added. Players can level up by acquiring experience items found through defeating other players or the newly added PVE elements, the Patrol Robot and Vainin. All players will start the game at level 1 and can reach up to level 12. Each time a player levels up, they can choose 1 Talent among Attack, Defense, and Utility and form unique strategies.

: To allow players to fully enjoy the experience of close-ranged combat during the gameplay, the Augmenter, Vending Machine, and Hype Point Systems will be removed, while a new Level-up System will be added. Players can level up by acquiring experience items found through defeating other players or the newly added PVE elements, the Patrol Robot and Vainin. All players will start the game at level 1 and can reach up to level 12. Each time a player levels up, they can choose 1 Talent among Attack, Defense, and Utility and form unique strategies. Combat System Change: The number of weapons that can be equipped will be changed to one so players can focus on one weapon to use rather than continuously choosing other artillery.

The number of weapons that can be equipped will be changed to one so players can focus on one weapon to use rather than continuously choosing other artillery. Weapon Skills and Passives Rework : Several weapon skills and passives will be changed to improve each weapon's unique usability and characteristics. For example, various effects will be added to the skill sets of Link Cleaver to allow players to confuse enemies and engage in a more dynamic combat environment.

: Several weapon skills and passives will be changed to improve each weapon's unique usability and characteristics. For example, various effects will be added to the skill sets of Link Cleaver to allow players to confuse enemies and engage in a more dynamic combat environment. Rule Changes: Extra time will be added after the final round in Survival Mode. Unlike the previous rounds, the safe zone will not shrink during the extra time. Instead of holding out in the safe zone or being forced to fight due to the gray field, the extra time will allow players to determine the battle's outcome through combat. Farming-type bots Vainin and Patrol Robot, which enable players to carry out alternative strategies by dropping experience items and other combat-assist items, will be added.

In addition, players can participate in HypeSquad's AI Fan Art event until June 5 by accessing the newly added AI Beta Service, where players can create their very own images of characters. Popular keywords used by players will be utilized to design new skins in the future. Players can participate in the AI Fan Art event on the official HypeSquad Discord channel.

Players can watch new trailer and demonstration clip for the test in the official HypeSquad YouTube channel.

HypeSquad is a fast-paced game where players join a squad battle, teaming up to survive in intense close-quarters combat. Featuring a variety of weapons and options, players can creatively personalize their combat style in order to lead their squad to victory. The game features a diverse cast of characters, each with different backgrounds and motivations, and an assortment of unique melee and ranged options. Lastly, HypeSquad's interactive objects, like zip lines and jump pads among other objects, add a layer of strategy for players to consider as they strive to be victorious on the battlefield.

More information can be found on the game's official website , Discord , YouTube , Facebook and Reddit channels.

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, and forthcoming PC games like Paragon: The Overprime. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com .

