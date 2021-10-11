NetNordic to Provide Airties Smart Wi-Fi Portfolio to Broadband Operators Across Nordic Region

OSLO, Norway and ISTANBUL, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNordic, a leading Nordic system integrator, and Airties, the most widely deployed supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally, today announced a new strategic relationship to serve broadband providers throughout the Nordic region.

NetNordic will offer Airties' award-winning portfolio of Smart Wi-Fi products through a strategic reseller agreement that provides sales and technical support to local broadband service providers. Specifically, NetNordic will offer Airties' smart Wi-Fi software for home gateways (Airties Edge), cloud-based management platform (Airties Cloud), companion app (Airties Vision), and Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Extenders to provide enhanced home Wi-Fi and connectivity experiences to consumers.

"NetNordic is one of the most well-known system integrators throughout the region, and we're delighted to partner together to serve the dynamic needs of the Nordic region," said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of Airties. "Operators everywhere recognize the need to manage the home Wi-Fi experience for their customers and deliver a new class of service. Together, Airties and NetNordic are here to help them make it happen."

"Airties is renowned for providing home Wi-Fi and connectivity solutions to leading broadband service providers globally, and we are very proud to work with them to expand that reach even deeper throughout the Nordic market," said Jarl Øverby, Group CEO at NetNordic. "From their advanced software solutions to their latest Wi-Fi 6 devices, we look forward to offering Airties' portfolio to operators across the region to deliver exceptional home Wi-Fi to subscribers."

The growing demand for enhanced connectivity and the 'enterprisation' of the home are some of the key factors for this new agreement between NetNordic and Airties. According to a recent survey* commissioned by Airties, consumers strongly prefer their broadband operator take the lead in ensuring a quality Wi-Fi experience, with 80% saying they would rather their broadband subscription include home Wi-Fi networking gear instead of purchasing it themselves through retail. In addition, 71% of consumers expect to continue working from home post-pandemic and 58% would consider upgrading to a faster tier of Internet service if bundled with whole-home Smart Wi-Fi.

Airties Edge is Smart Wi-Fi software that intelligently directs consumers' devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the best available channel and band (2.4GHz and 5GHz), based on real-time network conditions. Airties Cloud orchestrates Wi-Fi across homes, optimizing operator gateways and extenders in real-time to ensure a better quality of experience for consumers, while providing insights on connected devices. It also allows operators to address evolving consumer needs, such as cybersecurity, through a suite of digital services. Airties Cloud now actively manages more than 33 million homes and supports more than 646 million actively connected devices across the globe.

More information about Airties can be found at: www.Airties.com . For more information about NetNordic, visit: https://netnordic.com/.

About Airties

Airties is the most widely deployed provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. Airties Smart Wi-Fi portfolio includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a cloud-based management platform and its companion app, Airties Vision; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Some of Airties' customers include Altice USA, AT&T, Singtel, Sky, Telia, Telstra, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.airties.com.

About NetNordic

NetNordic is a Nordic system integrator, specialized in the area of network, security, data center and integrated communication. NetNordic deliver customer specialized solutions and services. We always strive to be our customers' "Best Companion", we want to help our customers with their digital enablement through design, delivery and management of next generation services and solutions. NetNordic had approximately 180 million euro revenue (pro forma) in 2020 and 500 employees in the Nordics.

* Survey on Wi-Fi during COVID-19 pandemic from 1,575 respondents across the U.S. (525), UK (525) and Germany (525), who either worked or studied from home, commissioned by Airties in Q2 2021, and conducted by Qualtrics.

