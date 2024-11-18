NETRIO and SUCCESS Expand National Presence with Acquisition of PCA Technology Group

Strategic acquisition enhances the combined organization's application development capabilities and MSP services for small to mid-market clients

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NETRIO and SUCCESS Computer Consulting today announced the acquisition of PCA Technology Group (PCA), an IT services firm based in Buffalo, New York, focused on helping small to mid-sized businesses utilize technology to improve their operations. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the integrated entity's expansion as it works towards becoming the top MSP serving small and mid-market organizations across North America.

With more than 30 years of experience, PCA brings a deep understanding of business needs and a client-centric approach that aligns closely with the NETRIO and SUCCESS mission to deliver technology solutions that drive innovation, efficiency, and growth for clients, while also reducing costs and cybersecurity risks. The acquisition of PCA strengthens NETRIO's and SUCCESS' service offerings by adding custom application development and integration capabilities and enhancing value through a broader range of services.

"This acquisition comes at a pivotal moment in our evolution as a company," said Gina Murphy, President and Chief Transformation Officer of NETRIO and SUCCESS. "With PCA, we're gaining valuable expertise and capabilities in the custom application development space that allows us to deliver even more value to our clients. And PCA's history of understanding small and mid-market organizations' needs and becoming an extension of their teams is exactly the approach we are looking for."

PCA offers a powerful suite of IT services, including:

Managed IT Services – Comprehensive solutions such as managed security, infrastructure, and service desk support.

Custom Application Development – Data management, integration, and tailored application solutions designed to streamline business processes and support growth.

"Serving the IT needs of small and mid-market clients has been our focus from day one, so becoming part of the NETRIO and SUCCESS organization immediately felt like the ideal fit," said Steve Szubinski, President of PCA Technology Group. "By joining a dynamic, growing, client-focused group we can enhance our competitive position and continue to deliver the hands-on approach that PCA was founded upon. Most importantly, it creates more opportunities for our employees and gives them access to more resources."

As NETRIO's and SUCCESS' national footprint continues to expand, the addition of PCA reinforces the company's commitment to providing a trusted, client-focused approach to IT solutions. PCA's reputation in Western New York and its small to mid-market experience will enhance the combined company's ability to meet unique client needs and offer a more holistic service portfolio.

About NETRIO

NETRIO is one of North America's fastest-growing full-service MSPs exclusively serving the IT demands of small to mid-market organizations. Since 2003, NETRIO has simplified technology management complexities, helping organizations drive innovation, efficiency and growth through managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions and cloud services. The company delivers enterprise-grade IT solutions across highly regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare and retail. Combining more than 20 years of experience with innovative technologies, NETRIO enables clients to maximize technology investments while reducing costs. For more information, visit netrio.com.

About SUCCESS Computer Consulting

SUCCESS Computer Consulting is a leader in managed IT and security services for small and mid-sized businesses in Minneapolis, St. Paul and the surrounding Twin Cities Metro area. The company has more than 30 years of experience and focuses on three main service areas: managed IT, cybersecurity and Microsoft 365. Its mission is to help clients understand how technology can work for them. For more information, visit successcomputerconsulting.com.

About PCA Technology Group

PCA has been providing IT services to small and mid-sized businesses in Western New York since 1989. With a focus on custom application development and managed services, PCA has built a reputation for becoming an extension of its clients' teams and supporting their unique technology needs. For more information, visit PCATG.com.

