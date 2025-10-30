Netrio Appoints Bobby Hall as Vice President of Channel Sales

Seasoned Channel Sales Executive to Drive Partner Growth and Expand Netrio's Go-To-Market Strategy

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrio today announced the appointment of Bobby Hall as Vice President of Channel Sales, further strengthening the company's sales leadership team and advancing its mission to drive organic growth through partners. In this role, Hall will be responsible for expanding and executing Netrio's channel strategy, leading channel sales operations, and expanding the company's footprint within the mid-market and enterprise segments.

Since Netrio launched its Channel Partner program as the industry's first within the Technology Solution Distributors (TSDs) in 2017, partners have played a critical role in the company's growth strategy. Channel partners are being increasingly engaged by mid-market and enterprise IT executives as their trusted advisors to help them navigate the increasing complexity of both advancing strategic initiatives while continuing to deliver services to their end users.

In its MSP Trends and Predictions 2025 report, analyst firm Omdia forecasts that managed services revenue delivered through the channel will grow about 13% year-over-year in 2025, climbing to roughly $595 billion globally.

Hall brings more than 25 years of sales and channel leadership experience to the role, with a proven track record of building high-performing teams and accelerating partner-driven revenue. Most recently, he served as Channel Chief at ConnexAI, where he successfully launched the company and established its partner program. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions as Channel Chief at LiveVox and Head of North America Channel Sales at 8x8. Earlier in his career, Hall served in sales roles at CenturyLink, Unify, Arrow Systems Integration, Shoretel, and Avaya.

"Having the right leader in place to guide our channel partner program efforts is essential to realizing the tremendous market opportunity that exists for Netrio and our channel partners," said Mike Cromwell, Chief Revenue Officer of Netrio. "Bobby has an established track record and is the perfect leader to help take Netrio to the next level in the channel. He's known across the channel as a passionate, respected leader who gets the best out of people."

Reporting directly to Cromwell, Hall will oversee Netrio's channel sales organization and will focus on refining Netrio's channel go-to-market plan, including development of new incentive programs, expanding channel headcount into new regions, and investing in the enablement of Netrio's partners.

About Netrio

Netrio is a full-service IT managed service provider (MSP) changing the way small- to mid-market enterprises think about technology's role in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth. We provide our customers with the skills, experience, tools, infrastructure and best practices to cost-effectively modernize their operations, capitalize on opportunity and thrive in today's digital marketplace, while reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies from their technology investments.

Our end-to-end portfolio of services includes managed IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, connectivity and voice, and custom application development. With offices in Minnesota, New York, Texas and Belfast, Northern Ireland, Netrio supports more than 1,000 customers and maintains 450 employees across the globe. For more information, visit www.netrio.com.

SOURCE Netrio