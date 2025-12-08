Netrio Unveils M&A Technology Diligence and Integration Services

New offering mitigates technology risk and accelerates value creation; Designed for private equity operators enabling platform investments that drive value creation

MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrio today introduced a new, comprehensive suite of M&A technology diligence and integration services specifically designed for private equity operators managing platform investments, add-on integrations, and carve-outs. The offering provides investors with a clear view into technology risks and opportunities, day-one continuity, and the true cost and sequencing of integration and scale – enabling faster, cleaner execution and an efficient path to unlocking value.

In most transactions, technology diligence ends with a report. That leaves investors exposed to technical debt, overlapping platforms, cyber gaps, and ambiguous integration paths – issues that compound rapidly in M&A environments. Netrio closes this gap by combining operator-led diligence with an executable integration plan designed to protect and act on the thesis and accelerate synergy capture and value creation.

Netrio's M&A technology integration services include:

Technology due diligence – Infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity, applications, and IT organization assessment.

Integration strategy and transition planning – Day-one readiness, TSA design and exit, sequencing, and integration roadmap.

Cybersecurity risk and compliance – Supported by Netrio's 24/7 security operations center and governance teams.

IT financials and vendor optimization – OpEx/CapEx benchmarks, rationalization and cost modeling.

Organizational alignment – Governance, communications, and change enablement frameworks.

Each workstream delivers actionable outputs – risk heatmaps, red-flag findings, opportunities, an integration blueprint, cyber posture analysis, and a readiness plan tied to operational KPIs – giving operators both clarity and execution leverage.

"Technology execution is often the difference between achieving the value-creation targets or falling short," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Netrio. "Because we operate complex IT environments every day, our diligence comes with decades of operational and M&A experience, accountable owners, costed options, and a clear path to early synergies – not just analysis."

Netrio offers modular tiers for different deal velocities and operator needs:

Tier 1: Rapid readiness – Pre-LOI red-flag IT/cyber scan and cost indicators.

Tier 2: Full due diligence – Confirmatory diligence with detailed findings, risk matrix, and TSA scope.

Tier 3: Integration blueprint – Post-close execution plan, playbook, cost model, and governance structure.

Operators gain full transparency using the NetrioNow™ platform, providing real-time dashboards, integration tracking, and auditability across workstreams.

"Netrio's technical due diligence equipped us to navigate a highly complex carve-out from a major defense contractor, where IT and cybersecurity were deeply intertwined," said Paul Dhillon, CEO of CogneSense. "Their hands-on engagement with both buyer and seller allowed us to clearly understand the inherited environment, untangle integrated systems, and ensure alignment with CogneSense's platform strategy. The team identified critical security gaps, CMMC and federal-contract requirements, cost drivers, and modernization opportunities, and delivered a clear roadmap for separation."

For more information or to schedule an initial consultation, contact Netrio at https://www.netrio.com/contact/.

About Netrio

Netrio is a full-service IT managed service provider (MSP) changing the way small- to mid-market enterprises think about technology's role in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth. We provide our customers with the skills, experience, tools, infrastructure and best practices to cost-effectively modernize their operations, capitalize on opportunity and thrive in today's digital marketplace, while reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies from their technology investments.

Our end-to-end portfolio of services includes managed IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, connectivity and voice, and custom application development. With offices in Minnesota, New York, Texas and Belfast, Northern Ireland, Netrio supports more than 1,000 customers and maintains 450 employees across the globe. For more information, visit www.netrio.com.

SOURCE Netrio