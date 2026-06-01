Netrio Honored With 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award

NetrioNow Wins for Exceptional Innovation and Successful Deployment Through the Channel

MCKINNEY, Texas, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrio today announced that NetrioNow, its human-led, AI-powered service delivery platform developed specifically for the MSP market, has been named a 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner by TMC, a leading global media company recognized for building communities in technology and business through live events and digital marketing platforms.

The MSP Today Product of the Year Award honors standout products and services that are reshaping the managed services landscape - delivered through the Channel and purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of end users. NetrioNow was selected for its innovation, performance, and its measurable impact on both customers and partners.

NetrioNow combines human collaboration and expertise with AI and automation to move service delivery beyond reactive "break-fix" support into a proactive, outcomes-driven partnership. In one unified portal, customers and service teams can access customizable dashboards, reporting, knowledge and collaboration tools, support, communications, governance, self-service ticketing, and a service catalog, giving mid-market enterprise teams 24x7 visibility and control while enabling Netrio and its partners to scale consistent, high-quality service delivery.

"NetrioNow was built to fundamentally change the managed services experience for customers and partners," said David Costa, COO of Netrio. "By bringing AI, automation, governance, cybersecurity, and real-time transparency together in one platform, we're giving mid-market organizations the speed, visibility, and control they need to operate more efficiently and make better technology decisions."

NetrioNow drives measurable operational and visibility gains for managed IT and security teams, including:

Faster resolution of common issues by automating routine IT and security tasks, reducing manual effort and human error.

Always-on transparency through live dashboards, comprehensive risk registers, and detailed audit trails.

Proactive risk reduction through continuous monitoring, automated remediation, and predictive intelligence.

Executive-ready reporting that turns operational data into actionable insights on system health, compliance status, and risk exposure.

Customer empowerment through a unified self-service portal for tickets, updates, knowledge resources, and support workflows.

Netrio recently launched the NetrioNow mobile app, which extends the company's service delivery platform to iOS and Android devices so customers can access critical support information from anywhere. The app gives users on-the-go visibility of tickets, notifications, updates, and support workflows, extending NetrioNow's real-time transparency beyond the desktop.

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize Netrio as a 2026 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative NetrioNow solution," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Our judges were thoroughly impressed not only by the strength and features of the product, but also by Netrio's commitment to the Channel - empowering partners to provide exceptional service and drive meaningful results for their clients."

Winners of the 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award will be featured on MSP Today, the definitive resource for managed service providers, as well as across TMCnet's media platforms.

About Netrio

Netrio is a full-service IT managed service provider (MSP) changing the way small- to mid-market enterprises think about technology's role in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth. We provide our customers with the skills, experience, tools, infrastructure and best practices to cost-effectively modernize their operations, capitalize on opportunity and thrive in today's digital marketplace, while reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies from their technology investments.

Our end-to-end portfolio of services includes managed IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, connectivity and voice, and custom application development. With offices in Minnesota, New York, Texas, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Pune, India, Netrio supports more than 1,000 customers and maintains 450 employees across the globe. For more information, visit www.netrio.com.

About MSP Today

MSP Today is the premier online destination for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and IT service providers worldwide. As the industry's leading web portal, we are committed to delivering timely and relevant news, cutting-edge product information, and invaluable insights to empower MSPs and IT professionals to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. At MSP Today, we understand the challenges faced by MSPs and IT service providers in navigating the complexities of the modern business environment. Our dedicated team of expert journalists and industry analysts bring you the latest trends, best practices, and industry thought leadership to help you stay ahead of the curve. Whether you're seeking in-depth articles on emerging technologies, comprehensive product reviews, or actionable tips to optimize your IT services, MSP Today is your go-to resource for all things MSP-related. Join our vibrant community today and unlock the knowledge, resources, and networking opportunities to propel your MSP business to new heights. Follow MSP Today on Twitter or join our LinkedIn group. Subscribe or visit www.msptoday.com.

About TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

SOURCE Netrio