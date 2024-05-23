NetScore Technologies Named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon 2024

VIENNA, Va., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetScore Technologies, a leader in Cloud ERP and eCommerce solutions, is excited to announce that it has been selected as a winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program at TiEcon 2024. This awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for technology entrepreneurs.

NetScore stands out with its unique ability to seamlessly integrate robust solutions on leading Cloud ERP platforms. Our solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of retail, wholesale, and general business sectors. The NetScore Application Suite is a comprehensive one-stop solution with omnichannel commerce capabilities. It covers everything from the point of sale, logistics, and distribution to integrating with online marketplaces and websites, providing a seamless experience for our clients.

"NetScore's vision for the future is NetScore.ai, an AI-powered microservices platform where customers quickly address their unique needs, pay for what they use, and receive responsive customer service," said Raj Kellampalli, CEO of NetScore. "This honor reflects our team's dedication and enhances our resolve to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive business efficiency and growth."

TiE50 is celebrated for its rigorous selection process involving seasoned technology experts evaluating intellectual property, business models, market traction, and team composition. "Companies from diverse continents, a wide range of verticals, and in various stages of traction submitted their applications to our prestigious TiE50 Awards, showcasing innovation and disruption. TiE50 winners should be proud of their achievements as selections were made based on many competitive factors," said Kumar Sripadam, Co-Chair.

The award was presented at a ceremony on May 2nd at the Santa Clara Convention Center. For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/tie50.

About NetScore: NetScore is an award-winning SaaS provider of ERP and eCommerce solutions that seamlessly integrates with the world's leading cloud ERP and eCommerce platforms. For more information about NetScore products, visit https://www.netscoretech.com.

About TiE50: Now celebrating sixteen years, the TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups, offering them visibility in the vast TiE network. Since its inception, 85 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at over $1 billion.

About TiEcon: One of the world's largest tech conferences, TiEcon, is tailored by Silicon Valley leaders for entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and investors. This year's conference highlights AI's transformative role across diverse sectors.

