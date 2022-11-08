NETSCOUT Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for End-to-end Visibility and Monitoring, Service Assurance, and Validation into Multi-vendor Wireless Networks

NETSCOUT offers solutions covering networks' entire lifecycle, including efficient benchmarking, monitoring, field trials, acceptance, optimization, and network troubleshooting.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the global wireless network monitoring and service assurance industry and, based on its analysis results, recognizes NETSCOUT with the 2022 Global Company of the Year Award for its wireless network monitoring and service assurance. The company is a global leader in wireless network service assurance solution that enable seamless monitoring and analysis of complex modern-day wireless networks for enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs). NETSCOUT's range of virtual appliances helps customers extend their application monitoring deeper into their networks and traditional data centers; confidently migrate applications into public cloud environments; and gain a comprehensive, cohesive view into the resulting hybrid and multi-cloud environment.

NETSCOUT's Smart Data technology and nGeniusONE applications provide network operators with the intelligence and tools to address their legacy and hybrid networks by maintaining end-to-end, multi-vendor, and multi-generational (4G/5G) network visibility throughout these transitions and evolutions. The company offers a range of innovative validation and service assurance solutions for wireless networks, and its innovative TrueCall geo-analytics platform is a highly efficient and next-generation way of augmenting traditional field drive testing. TrueCall implementation can reduce field drive testing requirements by up to 50% and allow at-a-glance heat maps with geo-analytics, resulting in significant cost savings and enabling CSPs to optimize cell sites.

Navdeep Saboo, Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Research Industry Analyst, stated that "NETSCOUT has re-engineered its packet-based monitoring solution from traditional box hardware server-based solutions to software, which is in tune with the trend of cloudified networks on the enterprise and service provider sides, to meet the end-user requirement for monitoring a virtualized network environment."

NETSCOUT has released several new products, including Omnis Automation and Omnis Cyber Intelligence, to address the latest challenges of customers dealing with the pandemic-induced new normal, hybrid workforces, edge activity, and the ever-expanding cybersecurity threat landscape. Moreover, the company actively works with many of its partners to integrate its solutions into customers' ecosystems and enhance its offerings' overall quality and technical capabilities. A visionary product development strategy, in line with evolving end-user requirements, provides NETSCOUT with a unique value proposition, with an unprecedented financial performance in FY 2022.

"NETSCOUT is poised for favorable growth in the coming years as a result of the continuous development and deployment of 5G and cloudified networks. It has remained aligned with the continuous market evolution, modifying and upgrading its offerings to match customer needs and industry trends," added Saboo. With its compelling customer value proposition, customer experience, strong brand equity, and overall solid performance, NETSCOUT earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Company of the Year Award in the wireless network monitoring and service assurance industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

