NetSPI Adds Risk Scoring to its Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Management Platform

The risk scores serve as a quantitative metric for risk reduction over time, cybersecurity spend validation, resource allocation, and industry benchmarking. NetSPI's risk score enables organizations to incorporate business context and the respective threat landscape to accurately prioritize remediation of vulnerabilities.

"There are varying approaches to assigning vulnerability severity, but risk today extends far beyond individual vulnerabilities," said Jake Reynolds, Head of Product at NetSPI. "The key is to recognize the risks most likely to disrupt the business, identify the threats that would increase those risks, and prioritize the most appropriate mitigations to protect your organization from those threats. NetSPI's risk scoring does just that."

According to Gartner[i], organizations with a risk-based vulnerability management program are expected to experience 80% fewer breaches. Download this whitepaper to learn how to use risk scoring to propel your risk-based vulnerability management program forward – and for a detailed overview of NetSPI's risk score methodology.

"Reactive cybersecurity is a thing of the past. Security leaders must get proactive and take a risk-based approach to stay ahead of today's adversaries," said NetSPI President and CEO Aaron Shilts. "Our risk scores enable NetSPI clients to make proactive security decisions based on their unique risk factors. In other words, it allows them to confidently allocate budget and resources to the vulnerabilities that matter most."

NetSPI is the leader in enterprise security testing and attack surface management, partnering with nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, three of the world's five largest healthcare companies, the largest global cloud providers, and many of the Fortune® 500. NetSPI offers Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) through its Resolve™ vulnerability management platform. Its experts perform deep dive manual penetration testing of application, network, and cloud attack surfaces, historically testing over 1 million assets to find 4 million unique vulnerabilities. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and is a portfolio company of private equity firms Sunstone Partners, KKR, and Ten Eleven Ventures. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

