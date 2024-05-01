NetSPI Goes All-In on Proactive Security, Unveils Unified Platform

Updates to NetSPI's technology and brand will enable customers to take a proactive approach to cybersecurity with more clarity, speed, and scale than ever before

MINNEAPOLIS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Further cementing itself as the proactive security solution, NetSPI today unveiled a new unified platform alongside updated branding to address customer need for proactive security. The announcement marks the next era for NetSPI, which is leveraging dedicated experts, intelligent process, and advanced technology to help security teams discover, prioritize and remediate security vulnerabilities of the highest importance.

Introducing the NetSPI Platform

The company has launched a unified proactive security platform to help customers address exposure management and risk assessment challenges with confidence. The NetSPI Platform will bring together Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Attack Surface Management (ASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), enabling customers to take a proactive approach to cybersecurity with more clarity, speed, and scale than ever before.

NetSPI is known for its breadth and depth of penetration testing domain knowledge, with experience testing everything in a customer's IT estate ranging from web applications to AI. The NetSPI Platform was built from the ground up with telemetry in mind to seamlessly leverage insights from its 250+ global pentesters and over 20,000 engagements.

"Businesses must have a more holistic, accurate understanding of their risk profile to keep pace with the rate of innovation. The NetSPI Platform helps customers gain visibility to their IT estate, identify the vulnerabilities that exist, and prioritize remediation," said Vinay Anand, Chief Product Officer at NetSPI. "But what's most exciting is the telemetry we've built between the technology and the treasure trove of insights from our experience in the industry. We've created interlocks between product and services to become a force multiplier for our security experts to uncover greater outcomes for our customers."

At time of launch, customers will see significant enhancements to NetSPI's PTaaS solution. New features include:

Attack Paths and Narratives : Explore potential attack paths for the vulnerabilities found on the assets tested. Customers can visualize their assets and vulnerabilities alongside a graphic representation of the actual path an adversary could take.

: Explore potential attack paths for the vulnerabilities found on the assets tested. Customers can visualize their assets and vulnerabilities alongside a graphic representation of the actual path an adversary could take. Asset Inventory : Increased scope of asset inventory functionality. Get an accurate asset inventory and correlated vulnerabilities, with high fidelity results from both manual pentesting and NetSPI ASM scanning.

: Increased scope of asset inventory functionality. Get an accurate asset inventory and correlated vulnerabilities, with high fidelity results from both manual pentesting and NetSPI ASM scanning. Expanded Integrations : To streamline workflow integrations with existing technology stacks, NetSPI has extensive third-party integrations with Jira, Service Now, AWS, Qualys, among other vulnerability scanners, CMDBs, and ticketing systems.

: To streamline workflow integrations with existing technology stacks, NetSPI has extensive third-party integrations with Jira, Service Now, AWS, Qualys, among other vulnerability scanners, CMDBs, and ticketing systems. AI and Automation: The Platform incorporates automation and LLM technology to make it intuitive and easy to use. Dynamic testing checklists ensure comprehensive results tailored to your unique requirements. Plus, users can run a natural language query to quickly find detailed documentation and support.

"NetSPI's vision for proactive security and the platform align with the most urgent challenges our industry is facing: visibility and prioritization of assets, vulnerabilities, and exposures. Lenovo's relationship with NetSPI started with penetration testing and continues to scale as an integral part of our product security program. They are helping us secure our most critical customer-facing offerings through pre-release vulnerability discovery, operational attack surface management, and exposure insights," said Bill Jaeger, Chief Product Security Officer, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. "It's been impactful to have a trusted partner like NetSPI that can support us across all our proactive security needs."

Later this year, customers can expect to see new risk prioritization and exposure management capabilities. Consolidation of all NetSPI proactive security solutions into a single platform will significantly improve the company's ability to build new products faster, deliver better outcomes, and secure and operationalize delivery.

A Strategic Shift to Help Customers Activate Proactive Security

NetSPI has updated its positioning, visual branding, and website experience to more accurately reflect its role and impact in the cybersecurity industry. The new NetSPI brand builds on the company's legacy, while also updating key components to showcase its ability to help customers activate full-scale proactive security programs.

Every brand element brings the company's dedication to its customers, alignment with the proactive security category, and innovation across its solutions – PTaaS, ASM, and BAS – to the forefront.

"NetSPI has seen an incredible transformation from traditional point-in-time penetration testing to true proactive security. We are THE proactive security solution used to secure the most trusted brands on Earth, and every decision we've made around the platform and new brand reflects this. I couldn't be prouder of where we landed," said Aaron Shilts, CEO at NetSPI. "Gone are the days of using fear tactics to drive business. Our focus is all about trust. We help security leaders protect the trust they've worked so hard to build – we are their allies in the battle for trust."

Experience the rebrand and demo The NetSPI Platform at RSA booth #1555 in the South Expo Hall and meet the team on the show floor.

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the proactive security solution used to discover, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities of the highest importance, so businesses can protect what matters most.

Leveraging a unique combination of advanced technology, intelligent process, and dedicated security experts, NetSPI helps security teams take a proactive approach to cybersecurity with more clarity, speed, and scale than ever before.

NetSPI goes beyond the noise to deliver high impact results and recommendations based on business needs, so customers can protect their priorities, perform better, and innovate with confidence. In other words, NetSPI goes beyond for its customers, so they can go beyond for theirs.

NetSPI secures the most trusted brands on Earth, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, four of the top five leading cloud providers, four of the five largest healthcare companies, three FAANG companies, seven of the top 10 U.S. retailers & e-commerce companies, and many of the Fortune 500.

NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with offices across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and India. Follow NetSPI on LinkedIn and X .

