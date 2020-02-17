NetSPI Introduces Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) Powered by Resolve

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI, the leader in enterprise security testing and vulnerability management, today debuted its new delivery model, Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) powered by its Resolve platform. PTaaS puts customers in control of their pentests and data, enabling them to simplify the scoping of new engagements, view testing results in real time, orchestrate quicker remediation, and perform always-on continuous testing.

Taking note of customer needs and emerging attack surfaces, NetSPI has leveraged its knowledge in traditional, point-in-time pentests to develop a scalable, always-on model for enterprise security testing. NetSPI PTaaS delivers program level security testing comprised of an expert manual pentesting team enhanced by automation.

"During our 20 years of penetration testing, our clients have consistently asked for guidance to understand, report on, and remediate their security vulnerabilities. While we've been excited to provide this assistance, we also knew there was more we could do to meet all our clients' needs, which led to the creation of PTaaS," said NetSPI President and Chief Operating Officer Aaron Shilts. "As a leader in the cybersecurity industry, our experts have always found vulnerabilities that others miss, but PTaaS allows us to go a step further – delivering clear, actionable recommendations to our customers, enabling them to find and fix their vulnerabilities faster."

According to Gartner, "although separate from VA, penetration testing plays an important role in the prioritization and assessment of vulnerabilities from Gartner's RBVM (risk-based vulnerability management) methodology. These services are testing your environment, with real-world skills and knowledge of the prevailing threat landscape. Security leaders need to take these recommendations and apply it directly in your security programs to address their prioritized findings."*

NetSPI believes PTaaS powered by Resolve solves critical cybersecurity challenges, by enabling:

Real-time, accessible reporting: Gone are the days of managing multiple static PDF reports with out-of-date vulnerability information. With PTaaS powered by Resolve, organizations can access their data in real-time as vulnerabilities are found by the NetSPI team of experts, and easily generate custom reports as desired.

Increased speed to remediation: PTaaS powered by Resolve helps organizations fix their vulnerabilities faster than traditional pentesting. Resolve, a SaaS platform, will house all vulnerability data and provide remediation guidance for real-time access and assessment. In addition, customers can communicate with NetSPI security experts via the platform for additional clarity, to request remediation testing, or to scope a new engagement.

Continued manual testing: NetSPI's team of highly skilled employees will continue its award-winning service of deep-dive manual penetration testing as automated pentesting and scanners will only ever find a portion of an organization's vulnerabilities. While automation creates efficiencies, the human touch is also necessary to identify potentially high and critical severity threats that can only be discovered by manual testing.

More testing: Organizations with a mature security program understand that point-in-time testing is not a viable model to continuously secure their applications and networks. New code and configurations are released every day, and PTaaS powered by Resolve's continuous security program delivers results to customers around the clock, enabling them to manage their vulnerabilities easier and more efficiently.

*Gartner "Market Guide for Vulnerability Assessment," Craig Lawson, et al, 20 November 2019

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the leader in enterprise security testing and vulnerability management. We are proud to partner with seven of the top ten U.S. banks, the largest global cloud providers, and many of the Fortune® 500. Our experts perform deep dive manual penetration testing of application, network, and cloud attack surfaces. We uniquely deliver Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) through our Resolve platform. Clients love PTaaS for the simplicity of scoping new engagements, viewing their testing results in real-time, orchestrating remediation, and the ability to perform always-on continuous testing. We find vulnerabilities that others miss and deliver clear, actionable recommendations allowing our customers to find, track and fix their vulnerabilities faster. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

