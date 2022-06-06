NetSPI Named "Most Innovative in Penetration Testing" in the Global InfoSec Awards

NetSPI honored in the coveted 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at the 2022 RSA Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI , the leader in enterprise penetration testing and attack surface management, was awarded "Most Innovative in Penetration Testing" from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

NetSPI represents the key criteria that CDM and the Global InfoSec Award judges look for in cybersecurity winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach.

Traditional pentesting has not kept pace with the realities of business agility and cybercriminal sophistication. NetSPI has revolutionized the Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) delivery model to enable organizations to view penetration testing results in real time, scale to support innovation, orchestrate faster remediation, perform always-on continuous pentesting, and more.

NetSPI's Resolve penetration testing platform, backed by its global team of expert pentesters, helps clients improve vulnerability management and remediation processes, better understand and reduce risk, manage the evolving attack surface, and leverages automation to enable manual pentesting to find business critical vulnerabilities that tools alone cannot uncover.

NetSPI continuously develops new solutions to meet evolving threats – most recently launching attack surface management and announcing enhancements to its breach & attack simulation services .

"We're thrilled to be honored by Cyber Defense Magazine," said Aaron Shilts, President and CEO of NetSPI. "Our technology-powered services are disrupting the penetration testing industry, and this recognition is a true testament to our global team's unwavering dedication to delivering world-class penetration testing services."

"NetSPI embodies what we look for in leading innovators within the cybersecurity industry," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "NetSPI's platform driven, human delivered approach to offensive cybersecurity provides a unique opportunity for organizations to think strategically about their proactive security efforts, instead of viewing penetration testing as a check-the-box activity."

For more information on NetSPI, visit the company website or speak with the company's penetration testing experts at booth #4605 at RSA Conference 2022. Learn more about this year's Global InfoSec Award winners in this full list here .

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the leader in penetration testing and attack surface management, partnering with nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, three of the world's five largest healthcare companies, the largest global cloud providers, and many of the Fortune® 500. NetSPI offers Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) through its Resolve™ penetration testing and vulnerability management platform. Its experts perform deep dive manual penetration testing of application, network, and cloud attack surfaces, historically testing over 1 million assets to find 4 million unique vulnerabilities. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and is a portfolio company of private equity firms Sunstone Partners, KKR, and Ten Eleven Ventures. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

