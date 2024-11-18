NetSPI Names Caroline Japic as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Expand Proactive Security Vision

Award-Winning Marketing Leader Joins NetSPI Amid Key Milestones in Company's Growth Journey

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI , the leader in proactive cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Caroline Japic has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 15 years of experience leading marketing teams in the cloud and cybersecurity sectors, Japic is well-positioned to help NetSPI amplify its vision for proactive security and accelerate its next phase of growth.

Japic's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for NetSPI, following a year of significant milestones. Earlier this year, NetSPI launched its unified proactive security platform to help customers simplify their approach to managing exposures and assessing risks. In June, the company expanded its portfolio through the appointment of Tom Parker as its CTO and the acquisition of Hubble , adding cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) capabilities to further strengthen its proactive security offerings.

"2024 has been a transformative year for NetSPI, and Caroline's arrival marks an exciting next step for us," said Aaron Shilts, CEO of NetSPI. "She's a data-driven marketer with a proven ability to understand customer needs and turn those insights into impactful growth strategies. I'm confident she'll play a key role in driving our growth and expanding our leadership in proactive security."

As CMO, Japic will oversee all aspects of marketing, including product marketing, branding, communications, customer marketing, demand generation, and sales enablement. She will focus on increasing awareness of NetSPI's proactive approach to cybersecurity, developing go-to-market strategies that drive revenue, boost brand visibility, and create lasting customer relationships.

Japic brings a wealth of experience in scaling marketing strategies that resonate with customers and fuel business growth. She's been recognized for building high-performing teams and executing innovative campaigns that elevate brand presence in both startup and established companies. Prior to joining NetSPI, Japic served as CMO at Carbon Black, as Revenue Marketing Executive at Cisco Security, and as CMO at Kenna Security.

"Proactive cybersecurity is more important than ever as organizations face increasingly sophisticated threats," said Japic. "NetSPI is at the forefront of helping companies take a more proactive approach to their security strategies, and I'm thrilled to join the team. I look forward to helping NetSPI continue its impressive growth and further its mission to make the digital world a safer place."

With Japic's leadership, NetSPI is poised to deepen its impact in the cybersecurity space and continue its upward trajectory as a trusted partner for organizations looking to stay ahead of emerging risks.

About NetSPI

NetSPI is a proactive cybersecurity provider that helps businesses identify, prioritize, and fix critical security vulnerabilities to protect what matters most. Combining expert security teams, advanced technology, and intelligent processes, NetSPI enables organizations to approach cybersecurity with clarity, speed, and scale.

With a unified platform that provides solutions like Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), NetSPI delivers actionable insights and high-impact results tailored to business needs.

Trusted by top global brands—including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks and several Fortune 500 companies—NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with offices worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and X .

