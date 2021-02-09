NetSPI Relaunches Red Team Toolkit

It is the most capable offensive toolkit available to red teams today. Tweet this

Red Team Toolkit's tooling and features include:

Slingshot : Slingshot is a Windows post-exploitation agent used by red teams to conduct advanced network cyber-operations. Designed with stealth in mind, it enables operators to accurately emulate sophisticated adversaries. It increases the speed and efficiency of advanced operations through malleable network profiles, direct syscall execution, memory obfuscation, blended HTML traffic, scripting automation interface, and more.

: Slingshot is a Windows post-exploitation agent used by red teams to conduct advanced network cyber-operations. Designed with stealth in mind, it enables operators to accurately emulate sophisticated adversaries. It increases the speed and efficiency of advanced operations through malleable network profiles, direct syscall execution, memory obfuscation, blended HTML traffic, scripting automation interface, and more. Improved user experience: Its new web-based user interface was built with the operator experience and productivity top of mind. It is a command and control (C2) server, providing a unified interface for all current and future tools.

Its new web-based user interface was built with the operator experience and productivity top of mind. It is a command and control (C2) server, providing a unified interface for all current and future tools. Multi-user support : The all-new Red Team Toolkit Platform supports multi-user interaction with tiered access permissions. This provides mirrored output, improved team collaboration, seamless operations, and training opportunities.

: The all-new Red Team Toolkit Platform supports multi-user interaction with tiered access permissions. This provides mirrored output, improved team collaboration, seamless operations, and training opportunities. Keyboard- centric controls: Inspired by a traditional terminal, red teamers will feel at home with keyboard-centric controls and an integrated command palette.

Inspired by a traditional terminal, red teamers will feel at home with keyboard-centric controls and an integrated command palette. Functional storage: Connect Red Team Toolkit to your existing database infrastructure or a simple SQLite file. Everything is well-formed, easily parsed, and recorded in one central location.

"Our teams think like adversaries and perform red teaming for some of the most advanced organizations in the world," said Aaron Shilts, President and CEO of NetSPI. "We take pride in building technology that changes how our clients think about their penetration testing programs and the industry as a whole - and we are thrilled to make it available to others with the reintroduction of Red Team Toolkit."

Learn more about how Red Team Toolkit can optimize your red team engagements and increase productivity. Contact [email protected].

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the leader in enterprise penetration testing and attack surface management. We are proud to partner with nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, three of the world's five largest health care companies, the largest global cloud providers, and many of the Fortune® 500. Our experts perform deep dive manual penetration testing of application, network, and cloud attack surfaces. We uniquely deliver Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) through our Resolve platform. Clients love PTaaS for the simplicity of scoping new engagements, viewing their testing results in real-time, orchestrating remediation, and the ability to perform always-on continuous testing. We find vulnerabilities that others miss and deliver clear, actionable recommendations allowing our customers to find, track, and fix their vulnerabilities faster. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and is a portfolio company of growth equity firm Sunstone Partners. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Tori Norris, NetSPI

[email protected]

(630) 258-0277

Jean Hill, Maccabee PR for NetSPI

[email protected]

(612) 294-3154

SOURCE NetSPI

Related Links

www.netspi.com

