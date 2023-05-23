NetSPI Unveils 2023 Offensive Security Vision Report, Shines Light on the Need for Improved Vulnerability Prioritization

News provided by

NetSPI

23 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

Survey finds lack of resources and prioritization as the greatest barriers to timely vulnerability remediation

MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI, the global leader in offensive security, today announced the findings from its inaugural 2023 Offensive Security Vision Report, focusing on vulnerability trends across applications, cloud, and networks. The report offers a look back — and forward — at some of the most significant vulnerability patterns of the past year to help security and business leaders focus discovery, management, and remediation efforts on the riskiest vulnerabilities most likely to exist on their attack surface. 

The report analyzed over 300,000 anonymized findings from thousands of pentest engagements, spanning more than 240,000 hours of testing, to identify the most prevalent vulnerabilities across various industries — which include healthcare, retail, finance, and manufacturing. 

Top findings include:

  • On average, the highest volume of critical and high severity vulnerabilities were discovered within the government and nonprofit industry. On the contrary, insurance had the lowest volume of critical and high severity vulnerabilities.
  • Internal networks have 3x more exploitable vulnerabilities than external networks.
  • Of the applications tested, web applications have a higher prevalence of high and critical vulnerabilities compared to mobile and thick applications.
  • The two greatest barriers to timely and effective remediation today are a lack of resources (70%) and prioritization (60%).
  • 71% of respondents shared that less than one-fourth of security roles budgeted were entry-level, with 46% of those reporting no plans for entry-level hiring in 2023.

"One narrative made evident from our Offensive Security Vision Report is that vulnerability prioritization is critical," said Vinay Anand, Chief Product Officer at NetSPI. "The reality is that we cannot fix every vulnerability discovered, but if prioritization and support continue to lack, the security industry will fall short. This realization, coupled with the industry experiencing rising burnout rates among developer teams, should evoke a sense of urgency. Our findings can help leaders grasp the severity of the situation to prioritize vulnerability management."

"This report makes it abundantly clear that there's still a lot to be done to support and enable the industry to improve vulnerability management," said Cody Chamberlain, Head of Product at NetSPI. "We hope the observations and actionable recommendations throughout our inaugural Offensive Security Vision Report are a great data-driven starting point for security teams to harden their security." 

The 2023 Offensive Security Vision Report is available to download now. For more information about NetSPI, visit www.netspi.com

About NetSPI
NetSPI is the global leader in offensive security, delivering the most comprehensive suite of penetration testing, attack surface management, and breach and attack simulation solutions. Through a combination of technology innovation and human ingenuity NetSPI helps organizations discover, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities. Its global cybersecurity experts are committed to securing the world's most prominent organizations, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, four of the top five leading global cloud providers, four of the five largest healthcare companies, three FAANG companies, seven of the top 10 U.S. retailers & e-commerce companies, and many of the Fortune 500. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with global offices across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and India.

Media Contacts:
Tori Norris, NetSPI
[email protected] 
(630) 258-0277

Jessica Bettencourt, Inkhouse for NetSPI
[email protected] 
(774) 451-5142

SOURCE NetSPI

Also from this source

NetSPI Welcomes Chief Product Officer and Chief Financial Officer to Lead Technology Growth

NetSPI Appoints Scott Lundgren and John Spiliotis to its Board of Directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.