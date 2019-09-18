NetSuite expands commitment to nonprofits

"For more than 10 years, we've dedicated time and resources to building a framework of solutions that can empower nonprofit organizations to focus their time on changing the world," said Evan Goldberg, EVP, Oracle NetSuite. "We're proud of what we've achieved and know there is so much more to be done. That's why we continue to expand our Social Impact program to help apply the power of technology to some of the world's most critical problems."

The Power of Three: Creating Lasting Impact for Social Good

The NetSuite Social Impact program helps nonprofits streamline business processes and focus time and resources on their core mission. To date, the program has helped deliver impact in three key areas:

Suite Donation: To help nonprofits rapidly implement new business systems in the cloud, NetSuite continues to offer Suite Donation globally, a program which gives social enterprises and nonprofits access to NetSuite's Nonprofit Solution. This has enabled NetSuite to support over 300 new nonprofits, including organizations in EMEA, APAC and Latin America , within the last year.

Building a Better World with Partners

To help nonprofits enable organizations through the power of technology, NetSuite continues to partner with #ImpactCloud, a coalition of technology companies built to accelerate the impact of leading nonprofits. Recent projects include:

Full Circle Fund: NetSuite has invested $15,000 in a new tech accelerator fund with the Full Circle Fund, as part of a collaboration with 10 other Silicon Valley companies from #ImpactCloud. The program will go beyond traditional skill-based volunteering to deliver resources and intellectual capital to Bay Area nonprofits leveraging tech solutions for good.

Supporting Quotes from Nonprofits

Full Circle Fund is a nonprofit community that leverages its professionals' time, resources and intellectual capital to help nonprofits increase their impact and build a better Bay Area.

"Silicon Valley has the power and access to solutions that can change the world," said Dan Steif, Head of Business Development, Full Circle Fund. "It's our responsibility to help bring this community together to build a better Bay Area by providing the resources, intellectual capital and expertise to ensure nonprofit leaders can achieve their missions. We're excited to see all the ways we'll be able to accelerate nonprofit organizations with the help of NetSuite's investment, people and time for a lasting community impact."

Creativity Explored is a nonprofit art center in San Francisco that gives artists with developmental disabilities the means to create and share their work.

"Before NetSuite our finances and databases looked like a Jackson Pollock painting, the data was connected but void of any real organization. We had the donor info in one place, customer info in another and our payment system to artists somewhere else. There was zero integration," said Ann Kappes, director of licensing, Creativity Explored. "NetSuite gives us real-time visibility into our organization, which allows us to operate more efficiently and report the outcome of all financial operations to our staff, donors and board of directors."

About Oracle NetSuite Social Impact

Oracle NetSuite social Impact provides a unified business management solution for nonprofits to manage their entire end-to-end global operations – integrating accounting, fundraising, constituent relationship management (CRM), ecommerce, inventory management, HR, payroll and more. Through product donation, pro bono services and capacity building – NetSuite supports nonprofits of all sizes in growing their mission.

