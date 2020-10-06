NetSuite Expands Commitment to Partners

"Our investment in the channel continues to pay off for NetSuite partners and the customers they serve," said Craig West, vice president of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. "This year has shown the importance of partnerships as businesses across all industries look for new ways to work together to adapt to change and build resilience. New initiatives such as the NetSuite Associate Solution Provider Program, as well as our increased investment in existing programs, will help our partners navigate the complexities of today's economy and take advantage of the NetSuite cloud."

The NetSuite Partner Program includes global and regional systems integrators, finance and business advisory firms, and technology consulting providers. NetSuite partners provide a combination of services to NetSuite customers, ranging from integration and implementation services and project management to regulatory compliance, tax and audit advice, and system selection guidance in areas such as ERP, HCM, CRM, and omnichannel commerce. These services are delivered on the core NetSuite platform to meet increasing demand for integrated cloud applications that drive business agility and deliver exceptional time to value.

The latest updates to the NetSuite partner programs include:

Associate Solution Provider Program: Helps digital marketing agencies and ecommerce consultancies that service retail, direct-to-consumer, and digitally native brands deliver NetSuite solutions focused on customer experience and professional services management as a first step in building a comprehensive NetSuite cloud ERP practice. New combined resources guide partners in developing practices for NetSuite's solutions, including Bronto, OpenAir, and SuiteCommerce. In addition, the program gives partners the benefits of NetSuite's broader partner ecosystem, including access to training, while providing a pathway to become an ERP Solution Provider partner.

BPO Partner Program : The industry's first BPO program that provides a unified cloud-based solution of ERP, CRM, and ecommerce to support small businesses and fast-growing startups has grown exponentially in the last year. By developing services offerings built on NetSuite, BPO partners can continue to reduce costs, speed time-to-value, and improve efficiency and visibility via a single platform while providing their customers a seamless transition plan to NetSuite as their solution of choice in the future.

SuiteLife: Provides a comprehensive set of resources, certified training, and tools that enable partners to develop expertise around specific business functions, product areas, and industries. Since it was launched in April 2019 , more than 130 new partners have taken advantage of SuiteLife to quickly and easily gain the knowledge and expertise required to help customers succeed, differentiate their practices, and expand their business. SuiteLife enables more than 600 NetSuite partners worldwide to develop expertise around specific business functions, product areas, and industries.

Supporting Quotes from Partners

"As the demand for our services increases exponentially, we've realized that most accounting solutions don't scale to meet the needs of our clients or the pace of their growth," said Kenji Kuramoto, CEO and founder, Acuity. "NetSuite is the first solution we've seen in the 16 years we have been in business that can take our clients from startup all the way to IPO. Having a consistent platform that can support every stage of a business and is both cost effective and scalable is an exceptional advantage that we are excited to roll out for our clients."

"The solar distribution and installation industries are especially complex and our clients need a unified system for all of their business processes that enables them to zero in on problem areas, reduce costs, and maximize revenues," said Jan Rippingale, CEO of Blu Banyan. "Building on SuiteSuccess, we worked closely with NetSuite to create SolarSuccess, a NetSuite BFN Microvertical application that is designed to meet the specific business challenges faced by solar installers. NetSuite's unique, holistic approach to creating customized solutions for industries continues to make all the difference for our business and for our clients' success."

"We are exclusively focused on NetSuite and are always looking for ways to deepen our expertise and help clients take advantage of the latest NetSuite updates and offerings," said Adam Baruh, CEO and founder, SuiteCentric. "SuiteLife is an exceptional partner engagement model as it provides us with ongoing, in-depth training and a comprehensive set of resources. This has helped us expand our business, differentiate our industry practices, accelerate the implementation of NetSuite modules, and ultimately deliver greater value to our clients."

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based applications, which includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 22,000 customers in 203 countries and dependent territories.

