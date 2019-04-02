NetSuite Helps Organizations Grow Beyond Expectations

"Our mission has always been to deliver a unified cloud suite that supports organizations in any industry, at any stage of growth," said Evan Goldberg, EVP of Oracle NetSuite. "With new innovations spanning commerce and finance to HR and supply chain as well as new industry cloud solutions, we are delivering exponential value for our customers by helping them unlock new possibilities and achieve unprecedented growth."

The latest updates to NetSuite include new analytics, commerce, financial, HR, marketing, project management and supply chain capabilities. The new capabilities help organizations reduce IT complexity, streamline business processes, simplify global trade, improve decision making, and enhance the customer and employee experience.

Analytics: Powerful new consumer-grade data exploration and visualization capabilities within the SuiteAnalytics Workbook give non-technical users rapid and meaningful insights into critical financial and operational metrics to enhance decision making across the entire organization.

Commerce: Thirty new extensions to SuiteCommerce enhance the customer experience by enabling business users to easily add new functionality. In addition, users can now integrate important third-party tools and product feeds to create compelling, fresh content without developer help.

Financials: New accounting features, including lease accounting, self-balancing segments and rules-based, auto-matching bank transactions, help customers streamline financial management and dramatically improve efficiencies.

Global Trade: New global financial management capabilities simplify tax changes, foreign currency expense reports and intercompany trade processes, while new localizations support customers headquartered or operating subsidiaries in some of the largest economies in the world.

HR: New capabilities within SuitePeople help customers streamline and secure HR processes and deliver a better employee experience by introducing new self-service features for employees, advanced security capabilities for employee data, industry-specific functionality for customers with large volumes of hourly workers and providing real-time insights from across the entire employee lifecycle.

Marketing: Updates to the Oracle Bronto Marketing platform help marketers deliver more relevant and consistent brand experiences by providing increased visibility into commerce data, improving campaign ROI measurement, optimizing email delivery, accelerating ecommerce platform integrations and enabling faster product enablement.

Project Management: Updates to the rules-based approval engine, project budgeting and charged-based billing capabilities provide customers with increased visibility into project reporting, stronger control over time and expense approvals, and the agility to open up potential new revenue sources and business models.

Supply Chain: A new allocation and commitment engine allows customers to automatically determine the best way to allocate product, quickly identify potential issues and generate recommendations for resolution.

To help customers achieve the benefits of the cloud in as little as 45 days, NetSuite is accelerating its investment in SuiteSuccess. SuiteSuccess is a pre-configured industry cloud solution, built on industry-leading practices, that combines deep domain knowledge with pre-built workflows, KPIs and dashboards. The latest additions to SuiteSuccess include expanded vertical capabilities, new localizations and the launch of a new and fully integrated planning and budgeting cloud service that can be activated in as little as 30 days.

SuiteSuccess for Wholesale Distributors : New warehouse management capabilities help customers optimize inventory management including inbound, outbound and inventory operations, while new inventory management capabilities help customers optimize inventory availability and tighten control over the full inventory lifecycle.

SuiteSuccess for Manufacturing Companies : New work order and assembly management enhancements support manufacturers of all sizes by enabling customers to quickly and easily create work orders, assemble items and 'make to order'.

SuiteSucccess for Software Companies : New revenue management capabilities simplify the complexities of evolving revenue recognition mandates by providing real-time revenue intelligence and actionable data.

International SuiteSuccess Starter Editions : New Starter Editions, which include pre-configured KPIs, workflows, reminders, reports and value-driven dashboards, help customers quickly get up and running on NetSuite. Starter Editions are now available for customers in Australia , China , Denmark , Ireland , New Zealand , Norway , Singapore and the UK.

International SuiteSuccess Financials First Edition: SuiteSuccess Financials First is now available for customers in China , France , Germany , India , Japan and Singapore . With Financials First, customers can automate financial and operational processes, improve reporting and gain real-time visibility into key business metrics that support all local tax calculation, reporting and filing requirements.

SuiteSuccess Financials First is now available for customers in , , , , and . With Financials First, customers can automate financial and operational processes, improve reporting and gain real-time visibility into key business metrics that support all local tax calculation, reporting and filing requirements. SuiteSuccess for Planning and Budgeting: New Planning and Budgeting Cloud Services (PBCS) facilitate company-wide and departmental planning with modeling capabilities, approval workflows and reporting within one collaborative and scalable solution. Unlike competitive solutions, PBCS is a fully integrated part of NetSuite and includes leading practices and models that are purpose built for industries. This gives customers instant visibility into performance and facilitates real-time decision making.

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based applications, which includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 16,000 customers in 203 countries and dependent territories.

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

