NetSuite Helps Top AI Startups Successfully Scale

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteWorld -- Industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) startups are turning to Oracle NetSuite to increase efficiency and scale operations to meet growing demand. Anyscale, Clarifai, Cohere, and SymphonyAI have chosen NetSuite to streamline business processes and provide a scalable foundation for future growth.

NetSuite helps AI startups manage their operations on a single cloud business system to increase productivity, reduce costs, and expand business insights. With industry-leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) capabilities for financials, accounting, procurement, HR, and sales and marketing, NetSuite enables AI and other high-tech companies to integrate and automate processes, increase business visibility, and improve decision-making.

"There is a worldwide race to build the next generation of AI systems, and AI companies are challenged to find ways to fund new product innovations, bolster their top and bottom lines, and keep up with increasing competition," said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "Over the past few years, many of the fastest-growing AI companies have selected NetSuite to increase the speed and accuracy of business processes, expand operational insights, and efficiently grow as they drive a new era of AI innovation."

AI companies that are leveraging NetSuite's integrated business system include:

Anyscale

Anyscale, the company behind Ray open source, is a fully-managed, enterprise-ready unified compute platform. With Anyscale, companies can build, deploy, and manage scalable AI and Python applications, bringing AI products to market faster. With NetSuite, Anyscale has been able to improve the speed and accuracy of its financial processes and centralize operational data to improve business visibility.

"As AI becomes a competitive necessity, we're seeing increased demand for Anyscale's infrastructure and development platform—which also creates more complexity for our accounting team," said Yun Jung Choi, Head of Finance, Anyscale. "NetSuite has helped us improve efficiency and integrate data workflows, which has enabled us to gain a more complete picture of our finances and cultivate strategic insights for our growth."

Clarifai

Clarifai is an AI orchestration and development company that helps organizations build, deploy, and operationalize AI at scale. With NetSuite SuiteSuccess Software Edition, Clarifai has gained the agility needed to scale its operations and meet demand.

"With recent excitement around generative AI, we recently surpassed 1.5 million AI models built on our platform, and to support our ongoing growth, we needed a flexible, scalable business solution," said Matthew Zeiler, founder and CEO, Clarifai. "NetSuite grows with our business, automating our manual operational processes and freeing up resources so we can accelerate business outcomes and help our customers solve more problems with AI."

Cohere

Cohere builds enterprise-grade AI solutions to tackle real-world business problems. With NetSuite, Cohere has been able to continue to introduce new AI product innovations, expand its customer base, and grow its business. For example, with NetSuite Revenue Recognition and NetSuite OneWorld, Cohere has been able to automate revenue management, consolidate financial reporting, and manage multiple currencies and subsidiaries to ensure compliance with local accounting, tax, and other regulatory requirements.

"Cohere has grown rapidly in recent years, and we needed an integrated business system that could scale with us. To build the leading global security-focused enterprise AI company, we turned to Oracle NetSuite," said Laura Moss, vice president of finance, Cohere. "NetSuite has provided huge efficiency advantages. The AI capabilities in NetSuite have provided us with accurate data so that we can make better and faster decisions and spend more time on building our business."

SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is a leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. With NetSuite SuiteSuccess Software Edition and NetSuite OneWorld, SymphonyAI has optimized its financial processes and created a consolidated view of its business to help support its growing operations spanning more than 2,000 customers globally and over 3,000 team members.

"Over the last three years, we've achieved dramatic revenue growth and achieved profitability. As we grew, we needed a robust business system that could help us scale processes and improve employee productivity," said Bill Bragg, chief information officer, SymphonyAI. "NetSuite is helping us streamline processes, expand insights, and improve decision-making to increase efficiency as we expand our global operations."

