NetSuite Introduces SuiteProcurement to Help Customers Reduce the Cost of Doing Business

New procurement offering and vendor collaborations with Amazon Business and Staples Business Advantage help businesses increase productivity and control spending

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteWorld -- Oracle NetSuite today announced NetSuite SuiteProcurement, a new indirect procurement solution that will help customers track and control every purchase from request to payment and streamline the procurement process. Amazon Business and Staples Business Advantage are the first suppliers to support this solution by offering benefits to SuiteProcurement customers.

"For growing businesses, indirect procurement can be a time-consuming and costly process that negatively impacts the bottom line," said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "By giving customers access to great offers they can purchase from Amazon Business and Staples Business Advantage directly in NetSuite, SuiteProcurement will help them optimize spending and efficiently buy the goods and services needed to support growth."

Business purchase savings with Amazon Business and Staples Business Advantage

Amazon Business and Staples Business Advantage will provide SuiteProcurement customers with substantial offers. For example, SuiteProcurement customers will be eligible for a 12-month, no-cost Amazon Business Prime Medium membership (valued at US$1,299) that provides business-only pricing and savings, and a 50 percent discount on membership renewals in subsequent years.

"Amazon Business helps millions of business customers worldwide make smart business buying decisions, save time and money, and grow their companies," said Mobeen Khan, Amazon Business director of business development and global partnerships. "We are very excited to collaborate with NetSuite on the upcoming launch of SuiteProcurement, giving our mutual customers instant access to a vast selection and amazing deals on their everyday business purchases."

Staples Business Advantage will offer NetSuite SuiteProcurement customers dynamic pricing to help them receive an average of 10 percent savings on all business essentials.

"For over 30 years, Staples Business Advantage has helped businesses across industries gain the resources they need to remain productive," said Michele Parzianello, chief sales officer, Staples, Inc. "With NetSuite SuiteProcurement, we will help NetSuite customers gain greater access to our comprehensive range of business essentials with preferred pricing to help drive operational efficiency."

Powered by Oracle Business Network, NetSuite SuiteProcurement will bring together business supplies and service vendors to help improve the buyer experience and accelerate and control purchasing. NetSuite SuiteProcurement integrates financial and procurement workflows to provide:

Seamless vendor integrations: Help customers reduce costs and enhance financial controls by establishing trading partner relationships and providing access to preferred pricing on goods and services through the Oracle Business Network.

Help customers reduce costs and enhance financial controls by establishing trading partner relationships and providing access to preferred pricing on goods and services through the Oracle Business Network. Automated approval processes: Help customers support compliance with organizational policies and protect the bottom line by automatically routing purchase order requests for approvals and enabling tailored approval workflows based on employee location, department, and spending amount.

Help customers support compliance with organizational policies and protect the bottom line by automatically routing purchase order requests for approvals and enabling tailored approval workflows based on employee location, department, and spending amount. Automated purchase order creation and invoicing : Helps customers confirm orders are fulfilled and paid on time by transmitting purchase orders directly to vendors and automating order confirmation, shipping, and vendor bills.

: Helps customers confirm orders are fulfilled and paid on time by transmitting purchase orders directly to vendors and automating order confirmation, shipping, and vendor bills. Complete visibility of spend: Helps customers reduce costs and improve relationships with suppliers by providing complete and real-time insights on spending across locations, departments, vendors, projects, and accounting codes.

Helps customers reduce costs and improve relationships with suppliers by providing complete and real-time insights on spending across locations, departments, vendors, projects, and accounting codes. Improved data accuracy: Helps customers ensure procurement data accuracy by centralizing all purchase order details including description of items purchased, manufacturer name, and manufacturer item number.

Helps customers ensure procurement data accuracy by centralizing all purchase order details including description of items purchased, manufacturer name, and manufacturer item number. Streamlined accounting processes: Help customers reduce manual work and track spending against budgets by leveraging pre-defined category mapping to automatically post to the appropriate general ledger accounts.

Availability

NetSuite SuiteProcurement is planned to be available in North America within the next 12 months.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale, and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 40,000 customers in 219 countries and dependent territories.

About Amazon Business

Amazon Business helps millions of customers worldwide — from small businesses, schools, hospitals, nonprofits, and government agencies to large enterprises with global operations — reshape their procurement with cost and time savings, greater productivity, and insightful purchasing analytics. Procurement and business leaders enjoy convenient shipping options on hundreds of millions of supplies across categories like office, IT, janitorial, food service, and professional medical supplies. Customers also have access to a variety of business-tailored features and benefits, including a curated site experience, Business Prime, business-only pricing and selection, single or multi-user business accounts, approvals workflow, purchasing system integrations, payment solutions, tax exemptions, and dedicated customer support. Amazon Business is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, and India. For more information, visit business.amazon.com, www.amazonbusinessblog.com, and @AmazonBusiness.

About Staples

For over 35 years, Staples has been a leader in workspace products and solutions and has thousands of experts who, paired with the latest technology innovations, help solve problems and move businesses forward. These experts make work easier, smarter, and more efficient for businesses of all sizes. The company operates in North America through eCommerce and direct sales and is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts.

