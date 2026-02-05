Netverge to Exhibit at ITEXPO Florida 2026

Company to showcase AI-powered observability and Agentic AI workflow February 10-12, 2026 at the Newly-Renovated and Expanded Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netverge, the platform empowering the next generation of MSPs, announced today that it will be showcasing its AI -powered MSP and enterprise platform at ITEXPO, held February 10-12, 2026 at the shiny new Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

ITEXPO is the communications and digital transformation event where influential buyers gather to make purchase decisions and prepare their companies for the Autonomous Enterprise. Meet Netverge at ITEXPO at booth 1263 to learn more about the company's strategy for eliminating operational noise and automating technical workflows though agentic AI.

For more than 20 years, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries assemble at ITEXPO to forge new business partnerships, collaborate and learn together and from one another. Dozens of conferences sessions, keynotes and panels will be focused on helping attendees move their businesses forward.

"As MSPs face increasing margin pressure and tool sprawl, the need for a unified, intelligent operational backbone has never been greater," said Jim Gurol, CEO at Netverge. To address these challenges, Netverge unifies monitoring, documentation, and ticketing into a single intuitive system, anchored by Vergepoint onsite observability devices. These devices emulate an "engineer-onsite" experience by running live diagnostics and QoE/QoS checks directly within the client's network, allowing service providers to isolate problems across the LAN, ISP, or cloud without the expense of a field dispatch

At ITEXPO booth 1263, Netverge will demonstrate how providers can transition from reactive support to an autonomous, proactive service model that maximizes recurring revenue and operational excellence. Complementing the exhibition, Jim Gurol will join the featured panel, "Channel Crisis: Why Your Model Is Killing Partner Growth," on Tuesday, February 10, from 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM. The session will tackle the industry's "broken economics" and misaligned incentives, providing a strategic roadmap for building a sustainable, partner-led growth engine.

Why Attend ITEXPO 2026?

Discover and demo solutions in AI, communications, cybersecurity, CX, network modernization, UC/UCaaS, cloud, and collaboration.

Network with and learn from thousands of IT leaders, service providers, MSPs, and tech buyers from around the globe.

Learn from 300+ speakers across multiple co-located events including MSP Expo, Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo, Generative AI Expo, and Future of CX.

Evaluate new partners and vendors to support 2026 IT and digital transformation priorities.

Connect with Netverge and other top technology innovators who can help solve your businesses' technology challenges.

About Netverge

Netverge is a next-generation network intelligence platform that modernizes infrastructure management through cutting-edge Generative and Agentic AI. By autonomously detecting, analyzing, and resolving network events before they impact operations, the platform provides enterprises and MSPs with an intelligent operations layer that eliminates manual bottlenecks and reduces operational noise. This proactive approach delivers end-to-end visibility and automated remediation, empowering teams to scale effortlessly while focusing on high-value work rather than repetitive troubleshooting. Learn more at netverge.com and follow on LinkedIn

About TMC



TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

