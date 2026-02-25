NETWORK AUDIO SALES LEADER JIM LYKE RETURNS TO SBS TO SPEARHEAD AIRE NETWORK'S NATIONAL & DIGITAL REVENUE EXPANSION

Veteran Media Executive to Drive Strategic Growth Across Audio, Streaming, and Digital Platforms

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. ("SBS") today announced the appointment of Jim Lyke as Executive Vice President of Network Radio and National Digital Sales for AIRE Radio Networks.

Lyke returns to SBS with more than two decades of national network and digital sales leadership experience, including the last 10 years leading the largest Hispanic radio networks in the United States. He is a highly respected and accomplished executive in the audio industry. He has built and led high-performing revenue organizations, cultivated deep agency and brand partnerships, and delivered consistent, scalable growth across broadcast, streaming, video, and programmatic platforms. His career is defined by scaling diverse platforms and driving revenue for the largest Hispanic media entities in the country.

Most recently, Lyke served in senior executive sales leadership roles within the national audio space, where he oversaw network revenue strategy and multi-platform monetization initiatives. He previously held key leadership positions within SBS and other major media organizations, earning a reputation for strategic vision, operational excellence, and results-driven execution by consistently building high-performing teams and integrated marketing solutions. Lyke also serves as a Board Member of the BBB Foundation and is a dedicated advocate for the Autism community.

In his new role, Lyke will oversee all Network and National Digital revenue operations for AIRE Radio Networks. He will lead integrated national revenue strategy, drive agency development, strengthen advertiser relationships, and accelerate cross-platform monetization across SBS's growing digital ecosystem.

Lyke will co-lead the Network division alongside EVP of Operations Carolina Patiño, aligning revenue strategy with operational execution to optimize performance, enhance client delivery, and scale the Network's national footprint.

Statement of SBS Chairman Raúl Alarcón:

"Jim's return to SBS marks a powerful step forward for AIRE Radio Networks. He is a proven revenue leader with a deep understanding of national audio and digital strategy, and his experience will accelerate growth across all of the Company's platforms. As we expand our national footprint and invest aggressively in digital innovation, Jim will play a central role in strengthening our market position and driving the next chapter of our success," stated Mr. Alarcón.

Lyke's appointment underscores SBS's continued commitment to strengthening AIRE Radio Networks as a premier national audio and digital platform serving Hispanic audiences across the United States and Puerto Rico.

