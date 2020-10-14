Network Designs, Inc. (NDi) Awarded U.S. Army Contract for Secure Classified Remote Access as a Service (SCRAaaS)

AUGUSTA, Ga. and FT. BRAGG, N.C., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Designs Inc. (NDi) is pleased to announce we were awarded a contract by the U.S Army's Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM). NDi and strategic partner, ID Technologies, will instantiate a contractor owned, contractor operated service to enable and secure remote access to classified information over the public internet. NDi will impart the initial SCRAaaS capability to 2,000 Army personnel that is expandable to 15,000 users local to Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This capability will underpin the ever evolving remote workforce requirement underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic by securing access to classified and unclassified information from locations outside of U.S. Army facilities. NDi is a Trusted Integrator under National Security Agency (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Program. NDi and ID Technologies designed the solution for NETCOM by integrating commercial components in congruence with CSfC requirements to safeguard the highest levels of security and resiliency.

NETCOM, which directs the Army's segment of the DoD Information Network (DoDIN) will leverage NDi's managed service enabling remote users entry to the DoDIN. The SCRAaaS solution will influence the existing secure network infrastructure operating at Fort Bragg with an objective to continue expansion of the enterprise capability with a regionalized approach. Due to its adherence to CSfC protocols and the foremost practices in network architecture, NDi's secure remote access solution is expendable across DoD, the U.S. Intelligence Community, and the U.S. Federal Government.

Anthony Zeruto, President and CEO of NDi, affirmed recently that having himself served extensively within Joint Special Operations Command and the U.S. Intelligence Community this award provides a sense of altruism in continued service to our national defense. "As ambassadors of NSA's CSfC protection strategy, our Army/NETCOM solution further advances NDi's ingenuity towards operationalizing best of breed commercial technologies in support of DoD," noted Mr. Zeruto.

This DoD prime contract award continues NDi's momentum in the area of secure infrastructure and networking, intelligence collection and analysis technologies, cyber security, and cyber operations. In business for more than 25 years, NDi is honored to carry on a proud tradition of delivering outstanding results for its global clients.

About Network Designs, Inc. (NDi)

NDi is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that specializes in designing, developing, and delivering resilient network and technology solutions for the modern enterprise. NDi's services include cybersecurity, cyberinfrastructure, cyberspace operations & resiliency; intelligence collection and analysis capabilities, IT infrastructure, cloud migration & operations center support; digital communications & strategic marketing; business intelligence & information management; enterprise & mobile application development; and program management. NDi enhances its customers' resiliency with its expertise to design highly secure operational networks that include layered security with both physical and virtual segmentation. In business for more than 25 years, NDi is proud to deliver outstanding results for its global clients. For more information, visit www.netdes.com.

For more information on Network Designs, Inc.:

www.NetDes.com

[email protected]

888-NDi-5665

SOURCE Network Designs, Inc. (NDi)

Related Links

https://www.netdes.com/

