Network Innovations Signs MoU with Rivada Space Networks to Support Government and Enterprise Connectivity

Low latency and high security are key for data communications

CALGARY, AB and MUNICH, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Space Networks (RSN) and Network Innovations (NI) have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together to bring innovative connectivity solutions to the government and enterprise markets.

Network Innovations is a global technology integrator that keeps people, places and things connected anywhere in the world with always-available communications and networking solutions. Its customers operate in industries including government and defense, public safety, oil and gas, media, mining, utilities, recreation, and maritime.

Rivada's first-of-its-kind LEO constellation will offer access to a secure satellite network with pole-to-pole reach, offering end-to-end latencies similar to or better than terrestrial fiber. The RSN satellite architecture combines inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard data routers to create an optical mesh network in space. This approach to "orbital networking," delivers a highly secure data network by routing traffic on a physically separated network, providing a layer of defense for any organization that needs to securely share data over long distances. It is a unique capability for business operations in the telecom, enterprise, maritime, energy and government services markets.

Network Innovations' initial cooperation with RSN will include the formation of an advisory board to exchange information on technical support and explore joint marketing and promotional initiatives. Network Innovations aims to become a key reseller of RSN's unique connectivity for the government and enterprise sectors.

"Early on, Rivada has positioned itself as a disruptive leader in the global satellite industry, and we are thrilled to sign this MoU agreement with them," said Frank Czulo, president of Network Innovations Advanced Networks division. "Moreover, we see this as a symbol of two great companies cooperating to bring the best possible solutions to our customers."

Declan Ganley, CEO, Rivada Space Networks, said: "With our manufacturing and launch-services agreements in place, we are seeing strong demand from our customer base, and are moving ahead at full speed with our partners to deliver our ground-breaking constellation." He added: "Network providers are now seeing the unique opportunities our constellations provide and we are delighted to be working with Network Innovations, a leading global technology integrator for the government and enterprise sectors. Both of our companies see the importance of providing ultra secure, highly reliable low latency communications anywhere on the globe."

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is a disruptive new company set to establish and operate the first truly global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada Space Networks will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellations, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com

About Network Innovations

Network Innovations is a global technology integrator that keeps people, places and things connected anywhere in the world with always-available communications and networking solutions. Its customers operate in industries including government and defense, public safety, oil and gas, media, mining, utilities, recreation, and maritime. Established in 1989, Network Innovations is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and employs over 250 industry experts across five continents. For more information, please visit www.networkinv.com.

