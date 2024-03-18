Rivada Launches New Brand for New Era of Communications

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Rivada's low-earth-orbit constellation, the OuterNETTM, will be the world's first single, global, ubiquitous communications network," said Declan Ganley, CEO. "True global wireless connectivity will be possible for the first time. Our new look reflects the new era that the OuterNETTM will help usher in."

Welcome to the OuterNET(TM). Rise Above. Rise Above the risk, uncertainty and clutter of the public Internet. Welcome to the OuterNET(TM). Rivada Space Networks has a new look for a new era in global communications.

Rivada's LEO constellation of 600 satellites will feature global coverage and end-to-end intersatellite laser links, creating a single global mesh network in space. The OuterNETTM uses Rivada's high-priority Ka Band filings for ground-to-space communications, while each satellite is equipped with four high-speed optical intersatellite links and advanced routers, so our customers' data can travel from origin to destination entirely within our network. This system architecture allows for unprecedented security, speed, and low latency, regardless of location or distance.

"The OuterNETTM will change our understanding of what's possible in communications," Ganley said. Rivada's new brand reflects the elegant design of a global constellation in which every satellite is moving synchronously from pole to pole, enabling constant communication with its neighbors and allowing for resilient, multipath communication within our revolutionary orbital network.

"The OuterNETTM incorporates the latest advances in satellite-communications technology into a harmonious whole," said Chief Program Officer Clemens Kaiser. "Phased-array antennas and high-speed modems permit reliable digital communications between the ground and fast-moving LEO satellites. Optical intersatellite links permit long-distance communication across the constellation. And advanced on-board processors and routers allow for continuous, real-time traffic management across the full network." Taken together, these elements allow Rivada to effectively lift the network core into space. Our new call to action, "Rise Above," reflects this innovation, as the OuterNETTM allows our customers to rise above the clutter, hazards and risks of sending sensitive data over the public internet.

"With the OuterNETTM, our customers can connect everywhere they want to, without being 'connected' anywhere or to anyone you don't want to be," Ganley said. The OuterNETTM is being built from the ground up to serve enterprise and government customers needing MEF-compliant fixed or mobile connectivity. "This is not a constellation built for consumer broadband," CPO Kaiser said. "The OuterNETTM is a complete, enterprise-grade connectivity solution for the most-demanding customers in the world."

For more information on Rivada, the OuterNETTM, or our new brand, reach out today. And get ready to Rise Above.

About the OuterNETTM :

Rivada's global low-latency point-to-point network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the "OuterNETTM," is a unique next-generation constellation combing inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing that provide unique routing and switching capabilities, to create an optical mesh network in space. This "orbital network," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over similar long distances. And by routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to securely share data between widely distributed sites. It will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecoms, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. The first satellite launch is set for 2025, with global service starting in 2026. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com

