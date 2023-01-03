Network Monitoring Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030 with a 7% CAGR

Jan 03, 2023, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Monitoring Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering; By Bandwidth; By End-Use; By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global network monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
As more corporate operations go online, businesses must upgrade their networks to provide bandwidth and new capabilities. In addition to managing standard IT applications, networks are increasingly required to offer a variety of commercial services, such as video conferencing and telephony, which require additional network capacity. The introduction of new services to shared network infrastructure also requires the addition of IP virtualization features, multicasting protocols, and autoconfiguration protocols for new endpoint devices.
The costs of fines, compliances, repairs to hardware and software, and third-party increasing the network's overall productivity are also crucial. The firms that provide network equipment are working to provide a completely redundant network from beginning to end, but this is frequently not practicable. This could result from architectural restrictions, a lack of physical redundancy, or budgetary constraints that prevent a fully redundant strategy.
Network issues, server outages, service outages, and application breakdowns can substantially jeopardize a company's ability to continue operating and result in losses of thousands of dollars in revenue and productivity. Therefore, by resolving errors before they become a problem, one can improve service and save money using network monitoring tools.
A larger market share for network monitoring tools is projected for the Asia Pacific over the forecast period. This is due to the region's rapid digitization and IT infrastructure development. China is the region's largest market, and SMEs are using network monitoring solutions at a rising rate to provide dependable, secure, and effective operational environments.
Network Monitoring Market Report Highlights
- InfiniBand accounted for a major global revenue share. High bandwidth RAS features, including inter-tier communication, clustering, and processor communication, with huge storage areas.
- In North America, the market is expected to grow significantly during the projected period. In the US, the market for cloud services is expected to gain traction as more organizations opt to use cloud services to save on the upfront cost of building new data centers.
There are several companies in the global market, including VIAVI Solutions, APCON, NetScout Systems, Gigamon, Garland Technology, Big Switch Networks, Keysight Technologies, Garland Technology, Cisco, Broadcom, Arista Networks, Juniper Networks, Inc., Zenoss, Network Critical, CALIENT, Netgear, LogicMonitor, Riverbed Technology, Accedian Networks, ManageEngine, LiveAction, Auvik Networks, Flowmon Networks, AppNeta, Zabbix Juniper Networks, Broadcom, Network Critical.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Rising Demand for Cloud Services
- High Use of the Internet
Restraints and Challenges
- High Initial Investments and Compatibility Issues
The publisher has segmented the network monitoring market report based on offering, bandwidth, end-use, technology, and region:
Network Monitoring, Offering Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Equipment
- Software
- Services
Network Monitoring, Bandwidth Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- 1&10 Gbps
- 40 Gbps
- 100 Gbps
Network Monitoring, Technology Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Ethernet
- Fiber Optic
- InfiniBand
Network Monitoring, End-use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Telecommunications Industry
- Enterprises
- Government Organizations
- Cloud Service Providers
- Others
Network Monitoring Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Network Monitoring Market Insights
5. Global Network Monitoring Market, by Offering
6. Global Network Monitoring Market, by Bandwidth
7. Global Network Monitoring Market, by Technology
8. Global Network Monitoring Market, by End-use
9. Global Network Monitoring Market, by Geography
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9w35a
