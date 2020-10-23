Network Security Firewall Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 5138.1 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Network Security Firewall Market By Type (SMS Firewall, Signalling Firewall), By Application (Financial Services, Medical Authorities, Education Authorities, Retail, Manufacturing, IT, Energy, Other) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published on Valuates Reports

The global Network Security Firewall market size is projected to reach USD 5138.1 Million by 2026, from USD 3364 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving Network Security Firewall Market size are increasing number of data centers, growth in usage of IP video and virtualization, and network optimization as a cloud service.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE NETWORK SECURITY FIREWALL MARKET SIZE

The increasing instances of network and privacy problems have contributed to a growing amount of threats. This, combined with the availability of a few network security firewall vendors, has driven the network security firewall market size.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both public and private entities are required by different governments and regulatory authorities to adopt new practices and maintain social distance. Since then, digital ways of doing business have become the new Business Continuity Plan (BCP) for different organizations. Organizations face a rise in corporate email attacks, with criminals posing as official entities, attempting to trick individuals into sharing access credentials for their account or opening malicious email attachments. Therefore, in order to avoid compromising enterprise networks, a well-connected combination of network firewalls, email protection, and best practices among staff is important. This, in turn, is expected to increase the growth of the network security firewall market size.

Increasing the adoption of cloud computing is expected to, in turn, increase the growth of network security firewall market size. Business organizations have a constant need to safeguard their data stored on a cloud-based platform. In data centers, such data is more secure than on a virtual cloud network. Therefore, data protection is regarded as one of the major challenges for organizations when implementing cloud technologies. Cloud-based firewalls, therefore, play a critical role in the implementation of data protection. Among others, these solutions offer different features in the form of web filtering, email security, and network traffic management.

NETWORK SECURITY FIREWALL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest Network Security Firewall market share during the forecast period. In North America, countries are experiencing incremental growth in cyberattacks, so investment in defense fortification has helped the region command the largest share of the network security firewalls market.

During the forecast period, the SMS firewall solution segment is expected to hold the largest market share. This is due to the growing number of telecommunications companies implementing A2P messaging solutions. In addition, SMS firewall solutions are used for detecting malware over the operator's network in network security firewall applications.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the network security firewall market. APAC has seen the sophisticated and dynamic acceptance of emerging technology and has always been a lucrative market for telecommunications services providers. With constantly changing network operators, the telecoms sector in APAC has expanded at a significant rate. Countries in the area have a large number of MNOs that use conventional or first-generation network firewalls that cannot provide full network protection against fraudulent SS7 and diameter protocol mechanisms.

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

Symsoft

Anam Technologies

Cellusys

Sap

Tata Communications

Adaptive Mobile

Amd Telecom

Evolved Intelligence

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Mobileum

Omobio

Openmind Networks

NETWORK SECURITY FIREWALL MARKET SEGMENTS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SMS Firewall

Signalling Firewall

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Medical Authorities

Education Authorities

Retail

Manufacturing

IT

Energy

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

