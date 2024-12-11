Network Security Hardware Stabilizes in 3Q 2024, but SaaS and Virtual Are the Growth Engine Moving Forward, According to Dell'Oro Group

Balanced Enterprise Spending Highlights Transition Towards Cloud-Native Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the global Network Security market eclipsed over $6 B in 3Q 2024, growing 8 percent year-over-year (Y/Y). For the first time in over a year, hardware-based solutions stabilized, balancing the market alongside strong double-digit growth from SaaS and virtual solutions. This dynamic underscores the ongoing pivot toward cloud-native security architectures while maintaining a transitional equilibrium between traditional and cloud-centric approaches.

"The 3Q 2024 market highlights a pivotal moment where enterprises balance investments across physical, virtual, and SaaS security solutions," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "However, the long-term trajectory clearly favors SaaS and virtual solutions as they align with evolving enterprise security strategies."

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2024 Network Security Quarterly Report:

Firewalls: Total firewall revenue remained above $3 B , growing three percent Y/Y. Virtual firewalls led the segment with 22 percent growth, while physical firewalls stabilized after several quarters of contraction, driven by midrange and low-end gains.

Total firewall revenue remained above , growing three percent Y/Y. Virtual firewalls led the segment with 22 percent growth, while physical firewalls stabilized after several quarters of contraction, driven by midrange and low-end gains. SSE: The Security Service Edge (SSE) market grew 14 percent Y/Y to $1.4 B . Its growth has been on a deceleration trend as a reflection of 2023 macroeconomic pressures and increasing market maturity.

The Security Service Edge (SSE) market grew 14 percent Y/Y to . Its growth has been on a deceleration trend as a reflection of 2023 macroeconomic pressures and increasing market maturity. SWG Appliances: Secure Web Gateway (SWG) appliances declined three percent Y/Y, reflecting the ongoing shift to cloud-based SSE platforms.

Secure Web Gateway (SWG) appliances declined three percent Y/Y, reflecting the ongoing shift to cloud-based SSE platforms. ADCs: Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) posted a 14 percent Y/Y revenue increase, driven by deferred upgrades, though long-term growth remains constrained by market maturity.

Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) posted a 14 percent Y/Y revenue increase, driven by deferred upgrades, though long-term growth remains constrained by market maturity. WAFs: Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) grew 18 percent Y/Y, fueled by rising demand for API security and protection against sophisticated web-based threats.

Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) grew 18 percent Y/Y, fueled by rising demand for API security and protection against sophisticated web-based threats. The Network Security market is expected to sustain moderate growth through 2025, driven by hybrid and cloud-centric investments, with quarterly growth fluctuating between 9 and 10 percent. Virtual and SaaS-based solutions will lead growth, while physical appliances stabilize.

